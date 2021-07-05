Six dropped as Kenya Lionesses start bubble camp

Kenya Lionesses point guard Natalie Akinyi.

Kenya Lionesses point guard Natalie Akinyi in action training session on May 30, 2021 ahead of the Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Those retained include the foreign legion of Rose Ouma Nalo, Felmas Koranga, Victy Reynold, Brenda Wasuda, Mercy Wanyama and Georgia Adhiambo. 
  • Others are Vilma Achieng, Natalie Akinyi, Melisa Akinyi, Celia Okumu, Liz Okumu, Jemimah Night, Ashley Minayo, Ritah Aluoch, Medina Okot, Barbra Diana and Christine Akinyi.

Six players have been dropped as the national women's basketball team finally entered the bubble camp ahead of the Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers in Kigali from July 12 to 17.

