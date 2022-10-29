Sir Lester Piggott will be proud of marvellous tributes paid at his memorial on Thursday



Judging by the magnificent turn-out for Sir Lester Piggott's Memorial Service, exactly six months after his passing, aged 86, it bears testimony to what a completely wonderful person he was.

More than 700 humanoids from across the industry were happy to pay their respects to an extra extraordinary life.

Among the many gathered in St.Luke's Church, Chelsea, West London, were former weighing room rivals Willie Carson, Bruce Raymond, Paul Cook, John Reid, Ray Cochrane, Michael Hills and Dale Gibson. Trainer Barry Hills provided Rheingold for the Prix de l'Arc in 1973.

From Newmarket came Sir Michael Stoute, for whom Sir Lester rode Shergar to win the Irish Derby, and 2,000 Guineas on Shadeed.

In this photograph taken on November 4, 1990, British jockey Lester Piggott rides 'Phountzi' in the collecting ring ahead of the Prix Perth race at Saint Cloud race track in Paris. Lester Piggott who died on May 29, 2022, aged 86. Photo credit: Gilles Leimorfer | AFP

Fulke Johnson Houghton, deliverer of 2 Classics, via Ribocco and Ribero, was represented by his daughter Eve and wife Gaie. The list was endless. From Ireland, Charles O'Brien attended, son of Vincent and Jacqueline, who supplied greatest moments with Nijinsky, Roberto and The Minstrel. Can you believe it? Also, Tommy Stack, who shared the unlikely honour of having partnered Red Rum.



At a service that paid equal tribute to Piggott's indomitable spirit, facing plenty of tribulations on a par with his genius, music set the tone to a selection of Bond themes, reflecting Sir Lester's addiction to 007 films.

Carefully chosen too, were readings which reflected character, in and out of the saddle, remembering how he had to contend with speech/hearing difficulties, due to a cleft palate.

The most touching moments came from son Jamie. The eulogy came courtesy of son-in-law, William Haggas.

Jamie Piggott spoke movingly of being privileged to see "his legendary father, who simply wanted children to be fully content."

He also revealed how generous Sir Lester really was – in contrast to popular caricature.



A collection for causes close to Sir Lester's heart was nicely adorned, for the Injured Jockeys Fund, RAF Benevolent Fund, and that his longtime regard for pilots which had sprung from an incident in Lambourn. A plane crashed near where he rode, killing the crew. He regarded RAF pilots as the bravest of all.



Sir Lester won races in 32 different countries outside Britain. He respected every jockey, loving the adulation. Letters are still pouring in from fans and followers.

Susan Piggot, his former wife and best friend, plus Lady Barbara Fitzgerald, whom he was with in later years, were chatting together.