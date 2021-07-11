Silverstone Air marches to his own beat in Delamere Gold Vase at Ngong

Talk about recovery in its grandest form. Silverstone Air (James Muhindi), repeated his party-trick of parking in the Delamere Gold Vase stalls, losing some hefty fractions. Looked like a goodnight scenario, until Silverstone Air, returned to his majestic self, not only surpassing Chicago (Lesley Sercombe), but manifesting a 12-length gap by the wire. Fast Five did not revere hard going for sure, and, Inca Ruler said enough already, after winning a fortnight ago. When pushes come to shovels, it is worth commenting on Respectable Judd (James Muhindi), who after fifteen attempts, finally capitalized in the Boxer Handicap, with a 17-length dissolution of Miss Zuri. He endorsed the term 'never give-up', for a loyal syndication, and, trainer, Stewart McCann. Oliver Gray's, Class Action (Peter Kinuthia), was quite a hustler in the Kenya Police Cup, dictating a sturdy pace, replicating his Derby run. At least this time, distance was more favorable. Well done Sarah Kellard-Smith, for participating on Salt Lake, as the only amateur. Jockey Peter Kinuthia display's the Kenya Police Cup, the David Johnson Bowl he on July 11, 2021 at Ngong race course which he won aboard Class Action. Photo credit: Chris Omollo I Nation Media Group

12.20 pm - First Race - Boxer Handicap (2,060m) 1.Respectable Judd (JJames Muhindi)

2.Miss Zuri (Josphat Kultiang) 3.Glitter (David Miri) Rainbow Moon withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate Distance: 17/2.5/2.4/4. Time: 2:16:1/10 secs. Favourite: Miss Zuri. Runners: 5 Owned by Anna Bhaloo, Andrade, Kerr, Anjana. Trrainer Stewart McCann 12.55 pm - Second Race - The Kenya Police Cup David Johnson Bowl (1,800m) 1.Class Action (Peter Kinuthia) Wedstonian-Roxanne 2.Unforgettable (Michael Fundi) 3.Deodoro (Kalvin Nganga) 4.Salt Lake (Sarah Kellard-Smith) Distance: 2.4/2.5/9.5. Time: 1:54:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5 Owned by Dunbar. Trainer Oliver Gray Jockey Peter Kinuthia celebrates crossing the line during the Kenya Police Cup, The Johnson Bowl race on July 11, 2021, at Ngong rrace course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo I Nation Media Group 1.30 pm - Third Race - The Tote Kenya Cup (1,000m) 1.Pippa (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Whiteoaks 2.Moonlight Shadow (Lesley Sercombe) 3.Tenacious (James Muhindi 4.Top Notch (Peter Kinuthia) Peligroso withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate Distance: 2.5/3.4/8. Time: 1:01:4/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5 Owned by Kishiaf and Kuria. Trainer Tony Kuria 2.05 pm - Fourth Race - The Tankard Trophy (2,060m) 1.Anjoli (Richard Kibet) Grey's Inn-Wild Strike 2.Quasar (James Muhindi) 3.Karowe (Wycliffe Matee) 4.Wind Rose (Josphat Kultiang) Distance: 2.5/1/neck. Time: 2L:42:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5 Owned by J. Shah. Trainer Bindya Devani 2.40 pm - Fifth Race - The Delamere Gold Vase George Drew Challenge Series (1,600m) 1.Silverstone Air (James Muhindi) Master of my Fate-Lady Magic 2.Chicago (Lesley Sercombe) 3.Public Hero (Wycliffe Matee) 4.Inca Ruler (Patrick Mungai) Distance: 12/2.75/16. Time: 2:10:6/10 secs. Favourite: Silverstone Air and Chicago. Runners: 6 Owned by M. Somow and Doctor M. Mbogori. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya 3.10 pm - Sixth Race - Ther Air Force Cup (1,200m) 1.Century Fox (Charles Kimani) Westonian-Motion Picture 2.Dusha (Paul Kiarie) 3.Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe) 4. Lady Eccles (Michael Fundi1.5/9/2.75. Time: 1:12:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5 Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe 3.45 pm - Seventh Race - The Lord McMillan Cup (1,400m) 1.Frankie (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Calendar Girl 2.Bullet (James Muhindi) 3.Quickfire (Richard Kibet) 4.Romeo Foxtrot (Dislodged Peter Kinuthia at the start) Distance: 1/8/4. Time: 1271:4/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5 Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann Next Meeting July 25 - for the Kenya Oaks, Paddy Migdoll Tea-Urn, Cambric Trophy, Snickers Trophy, Jill Fraser Limuru Gymkhana Cup J.C.K. Rosebowl, Beryl Markham Trophy, and, Champagne Stakes Lady McMillan Trophy. It is called Ladies Trophy Day