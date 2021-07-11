Silverstone Air marches to his own beat in Delamere Gold Vase at Ngong
Talk about recovery in its grandest form. Silverstone Air (James Muhindi), repeated his party-trick of parking in the Delamere Gold Vase stalls, losing some hefty fractions. Looked like a goodnight scenario, until Silverstone Air, returned to his majestic self, not only surpassing Chicago (Lesley Sercombe), but manifesting a 12-length gap by the wire. Fast Five did not revere hard going for sure, and, Inca Ruler said enough already, after winning a fortnight ago.
When pushes come to shovels, it is worth commenting on Respectable Judd (James Muhindi), who after fifteen attempts, finally capitalized in the Boxer Handicap, with a 17-length dissolution of Miss Zuri.
He endorsed the term 'never give-up', for a loyal syndication, and, trainer, Stewart McCann.
Oliver Gray's, Class Action (Peter Kinuthia), was quite a hustler in the Kenya Police Cup, dictating a sturdy pace, replicating his Derby run. At least this time, distance was more favorable. Well done Sarah Kellard-Smith, for participating on Salt Lake, as the only amateur.
12.20 pm - First Race - Boxer Handicap (2,060m)
1.Respectable Judd (JJames Muhindi)
2.Miss Zuri (Josphat Kultiang)
3.Glitter (David Miri)
Rainbow Moon withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 17/2.5/2.4/4. Time: 2:16:1/10 secs. Favourite: Miss Zuri. Runners: 5
Owned by Anna Bhaloo, Andrade, Kerr, Anjana. Trrainer Stewart McCann
12.55 pm - Second Race - The Kenya Police Cup David Johnson Bowl (1,800m)
1.Class Action (Peter Kinuthia) Wedstonian-Roxanne
2.Unforgettable (Michael Fundi)
3.Deodoro (Kalvin Nganga)
4.Salt Lake (Sarah Kellard-Smith)
Distance: 2.4/2.5/9.5. Time: 1:54:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5
Owned by Dunbar. Trainer Oliver Gray
1.30 pm - Third Race - The Tote Kenya Cup (1,000m)
1.Pippa (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Whiteoaks
2.Moonlight Shadow (Lesley Sercombe)
3.Tenacious (James Muhindi
4.Top Notch (Peter Kinuthia)
Peligroso withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 2.5/3.4/8. Time: 1:01:4/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5
Owned by Kishiaf and Kuria. Trainer Tony Kuria
2.05 pm - Fourth Race - The Tankard Trophy (2,060m)
1.Anjoli (Richard Kibet) Grey's Inn-Wild Strike
2.Quasar (James Muhindi)
3.Karowe (Wycliffe Matee)
4.Wind Rose (Josphat Kultiang)
Distance: 2.5/1/neck. Time: 2L:42:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5
Owned by J. Shah. Trainer Bindya Devani
2.40 pm - Fifth Race - The Delamere Gold Vase George Drew Challenge Series (1,600m)
1.Silverstone Air (James Muhindi) Master of my Fate-Lady Magic
2.Chicago (Lesley Sercombe)
3.Public Hero (Wycliffe Matee)
4.Inca Ruler (Patrick Mungai)
Distance: 12/2.75/16. Time: 2:10:6/10 secs. Favourite: Silverstone Air and Chicago. Runners: 6
Owned by M. Somow and Doctor M. Mbogori. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya
3.10 pm - Sixth Race - Ther Air Force Cup (1,200m)
1.Century Fox (Charles Kimani) Westonian-Motion Picture
2.Dusha (Paul Kiarie)
3.Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe)
4. Lady Eccles (Michael Fundi1.5/9/2.75. Time: 1:12:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5
Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
3.45 pm - Seventh Race - The Lord McMillan Cup (1,400m)
1.Frankie (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Calendar Girl
2.Bullet (James Muhindi)
3.Quickfire (Richard Kibet)
4.Romeo Foxtrot (Dislodged Peter Kinuthia at the start)
Distance: 1/8/4. Time: 1271:4/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5
Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann
Next Meeting July 25 - for the Kenya Oaks, Paddy Migdoll Tea-Urn, Cambric Trophy, Snickers Trophy, Jill Fraser Limuru Gymkhana Cup
J.C.K. Rosebowl, Beryl Markham Trophy, and, Champagne Stakes Lady McMillan Trophy. It is called Ladies Trophy Day