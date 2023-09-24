Significantly shines with redemption in Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup









A week ago, Significantly (Joe Fanning 8-1), was popped by a short head in the Portland at Doncaster. No problem this time round at Ayr where the duo overcame traffic problems to neck out Ramazan for the £180,000 Virgin Bet Gold Cup. Fifty-two-year-old Joe Fanning has won more than 130 races at Ayr, but never the big Scottish one.

It also marked a return to spotlight-dom, for trainer Julie Camacho, who continued her remarkable season having claimed her first Grouper with Shaquille. She was quick to heap praise on winning owner Niall O'Keeffe and daughter Sam Brown, who led Significantly up.

Sam is credited as the reason Significantly joined their Norton camp. "My daughter was mad keen on us getting him, which proves determination should not be taken lightly. Significantly is tough, so he'll go home and go in the paddock and tell us when he's ready to twist again."

Gweedore (William Pyle 5-1), held on for third, and Albasheer fourth. It was an epic day that kicked off with Hollie Doyle riding Revich to nab Titan Rock in the opener. She had to get to work early in the home straight with her partner not travelling as sweetly as may have been hoped.

Royal Rhyme 6-5, reeled in Pride Of America who had built up a healthy advantage, cooking the Doonside Cup. Wobwobwob landed a big gamble to win the Silver Cup before Prime Art bowled home at 10/1.

Deepone (Billy Lee 4-1), made the most of plenty of experience to sharpen his profile as a 2,000 Guineas contender. Finding front light early on in the Curragh Beresford Stakes, Deepone hardly saw another rival when scoring by 1.75 lengths. He will be super fresh by Guineas time, as there is nothing left for him this season. He's a strong traveller, better at a mile and a hopeful for his owner Vimal Khosla for the Derby.

Godolphin has two chances of collecting a record fifth success in the Preis von Europa at Cologne today. Another strike for Godolphin would help them surpass Voskhod Stud, who took the contest with Anilin (1965, 1966, 1967) and Aden (1978).

Rebel's Romance's trainer Charlie Appleby hopes to triumph again with Siskany. a supplementary entry who is a pumper in three different countries, and finished third in the Grosser Preis von Bayern last autumn on his only previous visit to Germany.





“We are dropping back in trip from the two miles of the Belmont Gold Cup, but we have seen Siskany run to a decent level over a mile and a half," Charlie said. "It looks like an open race, which is why we decided to supplement, and he goes there in great shape.”

Saeed bin Suroor, who trained Godolphin's first three Preis von Europa winners, steps Live Your Dream up from the handicap company.

