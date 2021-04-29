Sibling rivalry: Celia, Selina, Liz fight for final team slots

Siblings rivalry will be at play when the national women basketball team Lionesses report for training today at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi ahead of the Afrobasket qualifiers set for Cairo, Egypt in July.

Twins Celia Okumu and Selina Okumu of KPA together with their younger sister Liz Okumu of University of Nairobi’s Dynamites will be battling to feature in the final 12-member team for the championships.

Storms Grace Wanjiku (right) vies for the ball with UoN Dynamites' Liz Okumu on October 13, 2019 during their Kenya Basketball Federation women Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The championship will decide the Zone Five team for the Afrobasket finals for women set for Yaounde, Cameroon in October.

Should they make the final squad, they will become the first set of three siblings to make it into a Kenyan national basketball team at the same time.

Celia, called up to the team on Monday alongside university of Nairobi student Valerie Kemunto Zakayo and school girl Barbara Diana, joins her 15 minutes younger twin sister Selina and small sister Liz, who is a student at Nairobi University.

Selina and Liz were called up who were named in the provisional team earlier last week.

Speaking to Nation Sport soon after her call up, Celia, said every sister will fight for her place in the team and promised fireworks at the training camp.

While Liz is a point guard, Celia and Selina are shooting guards and that is where a major sibling battle is expected.

Born on August 11, 1993, Celia and Selina’s rivalry started at St Annes Primary School, Mumias.

It continued when they joined Butere Girls High School in 2008 after scoring well in KCPE with Celia scoring 370 marks and Selina 386 marks.

At Butere Girls, apart from competing in academics, the rivalry went to sports when they were introduced to basketball in Form One.

Selina scored an A minus and Celia a B in KSCE in 2011.

Selina was admitted to the University of Nairobi for a Bachelor of Commerce degree going on to graduate with second class upper division.

Celia was joined Moi University for a graphics and communication course and also went on to also graduate with a second class upper division.

Coop Bank's Celia Okumu (centre) is sandwiched by Strathmore University's Barbara Samba (left) and Emma Awuor during their Women Premier League match on September 24, 2017 at Stratmore University. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“This is phenomenal, playing together at KPA women basketball team and now the national team feels like a time to complement and bring the best out of each other,” said Selina.

She said it would be special getting her twin Celia playing alongside her at KPA and the national team.

“In fact, she certainly is my motivation right now and having our younger sister Liz with us will even be more satisfying,” said Selina, who is hoping that all the three will make the final squad of 12.

Selina said the three had played together.

Selina and Celia did play together at Butere Girls and Footprints. Selina joined KPA in 2016 and was joined by Celia at the dockers this season.

Selina said playing at the national team level will not be a walk in the park and she was ready for the challenge.

The national team is under coach George Mayienga, assisted by Mike Opel, Eunice Ouma and Tony Ochieng.

The team will initially hold non-residential training at Nyayo.

Kenya Lionesses provisional squad:

Felmas Koranga (Troy University, USA), Mercy Wanyama (AD Cortegada, Spain), Victoria Wanjara (USA), Clara Rotich (Tyler Junior College, USA), Purity Auma (Bangladesh), Brenda Adhiambo (USA)

Rose Ouma (Al Nasr, UAE), Mary Lisa ( KPA), Natalie Akinyi ( KPA), Melisa Akinyi (Equity Bank), Velma Achieng (KPA), Selina Okumu (KPA), Georgia Adhiambo (Ubumwe BC, Rwanda), Christine Akinyi (Zetech)