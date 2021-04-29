Prime

Sibling rivalry: Celia, Selina, Liz fight for final team slots

KPA's Selina Okumu gestures in a match against Storms during their Kenya Basketball Federation Women Premier League play-offs semi-finals Game One on November 24, 2019 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

What you need to know:

  • Lionesses report to Nyayo Stadium on Friday to begin training for Afrobasket qualifiers
  • For the first time in their playing careers the three sisters have all been called up to the national women’s team, Lionesses
Siblings rivalry will be at play when the national women basketball team Lionesses report for training today at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi  ahead of the Afrobasket qualifiers set for Cairo, Egypt in July.

