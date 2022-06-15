Shock as SDT nullifies 2022 KBF men's play-offs, orders repeat

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) Wednesday declared the 2021-2022 Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men Premier league playoffs null and void and ordered for its replay

The ruling by the John Ohaga-led tribunal in the matter of former basketball player Dennis Achiego versus KBF, which comes less than two weeks after the new season tipped off, found that the petition on the ineligibility of Ulinzi Warriors player Valentine Nyakinda had merit.

In its ruling, the SDT says that the respondent (KBF) had violated the League and Competition rules by allowing the playoffs to go ahead despite the accusations by Lakeside Basketball Club that Nyakinda had not featured in three regular matches when he turned out against the Kisumu-based side in games two and three of the quarter-final playoff matches.

Lakeside accused the soldiers of fielding an ineligible player in the playoffs and called for the disqualification, but the federation clarified that Nyakinda was eligible.

The playoffs concluded on April 27 with Kenya Ports Authority dethroning Ulinzi after winning 3-2 in the best-of-five-series final.

The Tribunal has now invoked Clause 10(b) where the results of the match between Ulinzi and Lakeside should be awarded to Lakeside.

During the playoffs in January this year, Lakeside upset Ulinzi 73-61 in game one. Nyakinda, who missed that fixture, returned in game two to inspire the soldiers with 18 points to level the series 1-1 with a 77-57 win, before they sailed into semi-finals by winning game three 78-54.

In the ruling, Ulinzi is to be fined in accordance with the League and Competition rules.

“Respondent (KBF) to restart the playoffs and Lakeside awarded the win against Ulinzi,” added the tribunal, as it noted that the federation will meet the costs of restarting the playoffs.

The Tribunal further recommended full investigations pertaining to the forged scoresheet which deemed that Nyakinda was eligible. It ordered KBF to also meet the cost of the petition.

Ohaga has told Nation Sport that KBF can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.