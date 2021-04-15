Shock as NBA star Aldridge retires after heart scare

LaMarcus Aldridge #21 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Centre on April 10, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Photo credit: Elsa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Aldridge only joined the Nets last month after a six-year stint with the San Antonio Spurs.
  • He had previously spent nine years with the Portland Trail Blazers between 2006 and 2015.
  • He was chosen by the Chicago Bulls with the second overall pick in the 2006 draft, before being traded to Portland immediately.

New York

