Seven NBA players test positive for coronavirus

In this file photo taken on July 30, 2020, members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel before a Black Lives Matter logo before the start of their game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Reunion, Florida. 

Photo credit: Ashley Landis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The league does not identify players results, but any player who tests positive is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under NBA health and safety guidelines.
  • Protocols also require those identified as having been in close contact to an infected person to quarantine.

New York, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.