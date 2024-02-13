Senor Buscador preparing for the $20 millon Saudi Cup

Senor Buscador, who finished just a neck behind National Treasure to come second in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, had a decent gallop before his Middle East trip

The six-year-old son of Mineshaft is trained by Todd Fincher for Joe Peacock, ridden always by Junior Alvarado.

With a 6-2-2 record from 17 career starts, Senor Buscador is a two-time striker, earning nearly $1.5 million so far.

Set to depart Santa Anita for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, are Forbidden Kingdom, White Abarrio and National Treasure, which are each slated to run that same day.

The Saudi-bound contingent is scheduled to be Miami-bound via Mersant International. There they will be joined by a group of Eastern-based horses for the 13-hour trip to Riyadh.

White Abarrio will be making his first start since winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

***

Mosler Time (Carlos Lopez 4-1), making just his second lifetime start and first with blinkers, collared pacesetter Second Wave at the top of the stretch, powering home for trainer Cal Lynch's 1,000th stab at Laurel Park.

He covered 1,200m in 1:12.2/10, to chap the maiden claiming event by three lengths. It was Cal's lone starter, coming one day after jockey Forest Boyce rode her 1,000th winner at Laurel.

“I’m delighted for everybody that’s helped get to this point. It’s all about the team,” Cal said. “A thousand means a lot of hands helped get there.'

Unraced at 2, Mosler Time was making his first start since finishing sixth against older horses in a seven-furlong maiden special at Laurel. Based at the Fair Hill Training Center in Elkton, Mosler Time, a Maryland-bred son of Mosler, stalked Second Wave before pouncing like a leopard. Cal 49, came to the U.S. in 1996 from Northern Ireland, after gaining experience training off his father’s farm. His younger brother, Great Britain's 1996 champion apprentice Feargal Lynch, rides on the Maryland circuit.

***

Settled near the back of the field, Endlessly (Umberto Rispoli 7-10), unleashed a stirring outside stretch rally and overhauled front-runner Tapalo to win the $100,000 El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields.

Conditioned by Michael McCarthy, Endlessy collared Tapalo in deep stretch, scooting clear by 1.4 lengths.

With this, Endlessly earned an automatic berth in the Preakness, second Triple Crown jewel, at Pimlico Race Course, Golden Gate's sister track owned by 1/ST Racing.

Endlessly covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.6/10.