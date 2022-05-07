Secret Oath, Luis Saez dive for fantasy Kentucky Oaks win

Secret Oath (Luis Saez 4-1), decided to provide trainer Wayne Lucas, with a Kentucky Oaks triumph, after his previous winner 32 good years ago. This was, of course, beneath the Twin Spires at Churchill Downs. Rain even obliged by yielding, until after circle presentations.

The 3-year-old filly from champion Arrogate's, premier crop, was more than 10 lengths back at the clubhouse turn, then forced to go as many as five paths off the rail. That's how brilliant she is - it didn't matter a hoot. Luis had Echo Zulu well sassed out, dispensing rather abruptly with her challenge.

Nest then gave a late chase, but to no avail. Secret Oath's final time for 1 1/8 miles, clocked in at 1:49.4/10. Desert Dawn caught third, while Echo Zulu faded to fourth. Ten more were not really involved behind.

***

The prologue for tonight's 148th Kentucky Derby, has concentrated little on the athletes competing in America's greatest Classic, and more on the ramifications brought on by what happened after the 147th edition.

That day, Medina Spirit, became a record seventh successor of Triple Crown round one, for Bob Baffert, the sport's most high-profile figure and arguably its most charismatic too. Sadly, there was a drugs issue

Yet, just days later Baffert was holding an impromptu press conference outside his barn having been informed of a positive drugs test for Medina Spirit. A tidal wave of court actions, disciplinary hearings, media scrutiny and bizarre television interviews in which Baffert blamed "cancel culture" for the suspension put in place on him by Churchill Downs, owner of the fabled homestead Kentucky Derby.

Medina Spirit was stripped of the Classic – done posthumously after the three-year-old died of a suspected heart attack during training at Santa Anita in December – while Bob's ban from Churchill Downs was supplemented with a 90-day suspension by the Commission.

In addition, a disciplinary judge has recommended the trainer is swayed from tracks in New York for twenty-four months, after an ill-tempered hearing.

Controversy around Bob comes as American the sport is also recovering from the FBI investigation into a widespread doping ring, for which one of the key players, former trainer Jorge Navarro, was jailed for a lengthy period.

Get your heads round this - owner and Houston businessman, Jim McIngvale – better known as Mattress Mack – bids to end an expensive losing spell with his bets in the Kentucky Derby, planning to stake "between $2.5 million and $3m" on the favourite.

McIngvale, notorious for placing incredibly large wagers, embarked on his losing streak when cashing out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory last year.

He lost $2.4m when Essential Quality could finish only third in the 2021 Kentucky Derby and a disturbing $9.5 million, when Cincinnati Bengals were beaten by Los Angeles Rams in February's Super Bowl.

McIngvale initially wagered about $4.5m on the Bengals before adding another $5m bet, the largest in Super Bowl history, putting $16,207,800 on the line through Caesars Sportsbook. It is difficult to predict whether Zandon or Epicenter will start at decent odds, so McIngvale may have to wait until the last-minute before striking his wagers. How crazy is that, in a world of poverty problems?