Sea Silk Road draws out all emotions in Sir Lester Piggott Stakes

The inaugural running of the Sir Lester Piggott Stakes went ironically and eerily well for daughter Maureen. Her lovely Sea Silk Road (Tom Marquand 3-1), trained by husband William Haggas, Sir Lester Piggott's son-in-law, found the post first.

On a course where our legendary 11-time champion jockey made his debut on The Chase at Haydock at the age of 12, he also rode his last winner there on Placegate Jack at the age of 58.

Maureen said: "These things don't always happen. We've been talking for a while about having an event here for obvious reasons. It will always be the Sir Lester Piggott, which is great. He was obviously a huge part of my life and we shared many interests. It was hard for all of us when he passed away just over a year ago.

Sea Silk Road returned to form when she ran down the German raider Nachtrose 200m from home to give the stable a third win after the subsequent Sea La Rosa in the same colours for Sunderland Holding.

Piggott's other daughter Tracy and son Jamie were on hand to pay tribute to the Long Fellow.

Tracy revealed: "It was hugely significant and it's cool when things go to plan. We thought daddy was going to bring us a thunderstorm, but he's brought us a triumphator.

***

Godolphin's Pretty Mischievous didn't have to worry about a step up in quality when he rescued the prestigious Kentucky Oaks from Gambling Girl. It was no fluke. Against another field of quality 3-year-old fillies, she took command in the $500 Acorn at Belmont. Pretty Mischievous (Tyler Gaffalione 8-5) sat with the early speed of Munnys Gold, then led the eight-horse field as Dorth Vader (John Velasquez 11-1) made an almost equal challenge.

Tyler coaxed more out of his filly and she was able to outrun her rival to reach the wire in 1:43.33 for 1 1/16 miles. Dorth Vader finished well clear of Occult to take second honours with Munnys Gold. Accede, Randomized, Frosty O Toole and Goodgirl Badhabits completed the order. It was veteran trainer Brendan Walsh who won his first Grade on the NYRA circuit.

***

Cody's Wish (Junior Alvarado 5-1), rallied into contention and pulled away impressively to win the $1 million Hill 'n' Dale Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont Park for a Godolphin double.

In the process, the young bay Curlin gave his Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott a free entry into the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita Park. Cody's Wish was a step slow from the inside post as Slow Down Andy, Dr Schivel and Hoist the Gold battled for the lead. Doctor Schivel (Irad Ortiz 6-1) emerged as the pacesetter, while Repo Rocks and White Abarrio, who stumbled at the break, quickly recovered.

Hoist the Gold maintained a narrow lead. Cody's Wish was next to last approaching the turn, but as Zandon made his run, Alvarado angled the reigning Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner off the rail and made a looping rally around his rivals to take command late in the turn. Cody's Wish continued to find more in the stretch and secured the win by 3.4 lengths in 1:34:3/10. Zandon closed to complete the exacta by a head over White Abarrio.