For several months we have been documenting different horses as definite contenders for the prize, never anticipating such an earth-shattering result.

The 100th edition of Qatar's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, developed into a result that none of us even contemplated.

It almost became a fairy-tale for the Aga Khan's Tarnawa (Christophe Soumillon 4-1), who quenched his thirst to beat Hurricane Lane (James Doyle 3-1), and Adayaar (William Buick), for second.

All glory showered down on Torquator Tasso (Rene Piechulek 72-1), who trundled along from midfield, knocking off more favoured thoroughbreds, systematically.

This coincided sweetly with elections in Germany for Olav Sholz and the SPD. Why? Because Germany's proud owners, Helga Endres, 88, Peter Michael Endres, and, Gestut Auenquelle, won the Qatar Prix de l'Arc, with 3/4 length to spare over Tarnarwa. Chrono Genesis (Oisin Murphy 9-1), and Snowfall (Ryan Moore 19-5), were both out-paced early on. Love (Frankie Dettori 14-1), did not take part. It took 2:37:6/10 for Torquator Tasso, to cover 1.4-miles in heavy going.

Helga was happy to have the silver trophy perched on top of her walking frame, as Germany's National Anthem rang out emotively. Britain's Princess Royal Anne, was right there to congratulate Helga. She regards Turquator as number one in every dimension. Sadly, her leg had been broken in the garden, but it will mend quickly after this.

Imagine, Alpinista soundly did away with Torquator only 2 months ago. Just shows how a horse can suddenly rally positively.

Trainer, Marcel Weiss, 44, is now the third conditioner to deliver an Arc for Germany - Star Appeal and Danedream were former winners. Torquator lapped up really heavy conditions, after a pounding night of rainfall.

Marcel has still not absorbed the magnificence of his achievement, only expectant of a place. He currently works in the Mulheim Yard of Jens Hirshberger.