Script changed for Longchamp's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomophe

Jockey James Doyle (centre) wearing the Queen's silks riding Tactical wins The Windsor Castle Stakes on day two of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 17, 2020.


Photo credit: Alan Crowhurst | AFP

By  Deja Vu

 For several months we have been documenting different horses as definite contenders for the prize, never anticipating such an earth-shattering result.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.