Savethelastdance finally warms up to the Irish Oaks idea

Savethelastdance (Ryan Moore 10-11), had absolutely no hope of entering the final stages of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

She was off the bridle, outdone by Bluestocking (Colin Keane 4-1), and, what we might say kaputi.

Suddenly, a burning desire swept into her little heart, and whoosh she went for Aiden O'Brien's seventh win of this Classic. Sir Michael Stoute held that honour prior to that.

Ryan did not believe his luck with the greenish filly, who is very much still in a learning process. He sure did motivate her after some turbulence along the route from Azazat (Chris Hayes 4-1).

It was Galileo's breeding that did the trick. She is rather huge and masculine, so staying is not an issue. Might augur well for the Saint Leger.

Bluestocking was mugged by half-a-length at the wire, on a soggy Curragh. Library, Lumiere Rock, Warm Heart, Be Happy, Azazat, and, Comhra, completed messy order of placings. Actually Comhra, gave up 37 lengths tailed-off. Savethelastdance clocked 2:43:1/10 for the 2,400m.

•••

Relief Rally (Tom Marquand evens), surged nicely forward to land the 1,100m Weatherby's Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury.

The daughter of Kodiac zoomed away from her rivals to strike by three lengths from Dapperling (Same Levey 33-1), and, Payment In Kind (Richard Kingscote 33-1), in 1:1:2/10 It provided trainer, William Haggas, his first tap in the race since 2008.