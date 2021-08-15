Santa Barbara shines her torch at Arlington

Twice, Santa Barbara has travelled to the United States from Ireland, reaping rewards on both occasions in huge races.

The Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes at Belmont Park last month was a sweet beginning, until she scored again on Saturday.

The three-year-old daughter of Camelot took on four older fillies and mares in the 1.3 mile $392,000 Beverly Stakes, accruing a three-length pump for Ryan Moore and Aiden O'Brien, clocking 1:54:5/10. Ryan was enamoured by the special course at Arlington, which says plenty, as he has been to tracks world-wide.

Prior to the start when loading began, Mean Mary (Luis Saez 2-1), broke through early before being reloaded. She then flew to the front as Naval Laughter gave chase.

Santa Barbara was quietly watching these two with Lemista and Epifora right there behind.

Mean Mary, Lemista, Joy Epifora, and, Naval Laughter, had no answers for Santa Barbara. It was evident that Mean Mary hit the stalls, which depleted her will. Santa Barbara could be primed now for the Breeders' Cup.

***

William Haggas was so elated by his four-timer in the space of forty minutes, he just looked stunned. It happened in separate places. Dubai Honour clicked the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano, Cloudy Dawn the Prix de Lieurey, then Sacred bolted through the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

This left Motawaaied to scoop Doncaster, with an accumulated betting pounce of 4,252-1. How's that for a decent day at the office?