Sandown Betfair Gold Cup favours outsider Hewick

Hewick (Jordan Gainford 16-1), was bought for mere short-change of 850 Euro's, compared to all the highly bred thoroughbreds, but demonstrated that this is meaningless when genes play their part. He galloped like an express-train to scupper fancied runners, in the 365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

The seven-year-old has been a regular visitor to Britain this season, but never plumped his Aces on the table until Saturday. Hewick returned safely to Ireland after the surprise, but trainer John Hanlon was so chuffed, he wanted to continue celebrations, extending his stay.

This was approved by the small pocket of Irish fans serenading him in the packed winner's enclosure. There were eight good lengths between Hewick and Musical Slave (Jason O'Brien 5-1), Kitty's Light (Jack Tudor 4-1), then Step Back (Linda Bradstock 33-1).

Win my Wings, Potterman, and Enrillo, either fell, or were pulled up, together with six others. The 3.4 miles was a tough task for all of them, especially those final strides uphill. This is why Hewick might be considered for 2023's Grand National. He was that impressive. Time clocked was 7:26:5/10.

***

In the 365 Classic Trial just over a mile, Goldspur (William Buick 6-5), ran extremely well to be third, but it was Westover (Rob Hornby 5-1), who had the benefit of a head, over Cash (Jamie Spencer 11-1), Goldspur was only one length behind. Franz Strauss (James Doyle 9-1), did not look good enough.