Saint Mark’s Basilica climbs the ranks at Sandown Sometimes we Kenyans complain about smaller fields at Ngong, but one of Britain's most prestigious events, Sandown's Coral Eclipse, could only muster four runners.

Conspicuously missing were: Love, Wondefrul Tonight, and Mohaafeth. Luckily, the remainders were so super select with ratings of 120 or more, it still was an absorbing piece of theatre.

Certainly, tactics played their part as speedometers pumped neatly in the final800m. Saint Mark's Basilica (Ryan Moore 11-1), was always travelling best, tidily tracking Addeyb (Tom Marquand 7-2), Mishriff (David Egan 9-4), and El Drama (Andrea Atzeni 28-1).

Covering 1.2 miles in 2:10:8/10, was slow for Saint Mark, but had there been another few contenders, he would surely have upped his game. Aiden O'Brien has now won the Coral Eclipse six times, although not recently.

The great trainer had a drought of ten years. Mishriff appeared to be in full control of David Egan, pulling his arms out for the first half. Saint Mark and Mishriff are being pin-pointed for York's Ebor Juddmonte International, while Addeyyb is looking at Ascot's Qipco Champion Stakes.

***

Came from the Dark (Tom Marquand 2-1), defeated Arecibo in Sandown's Coral Charge for Ed Walker. Tom had a marvellous quartet of winners, including a controversial dead-heat fiasco on Hurricane

Ivor, later Farasi Lane, then, Wink of an Eye. Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, may have missed out on a striker at Royal Ascot, but Wink of an Eye settled that score sweetly.

***

A real dollop of rain, causing muddytrack conditions, presented no problems for Kenny McPeek's Crazy Beautiful (Mike Smith 2-1), at Delaware Park. Crazy Beautiful, daughter of Liam's Map, sat casually behind early leaders, then unleashed her talent to win the 1 1/16mile Delaware Oaks in 1:46:3/10.