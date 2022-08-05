Saffron Beach savours Prix Rothschild at Deauville

Saffron Beach (William Buick 8-11), managed to live through a six-hour delay waiting at the tunnel, stating clearly she is indeed one of Europe's finest fillies.

By winning the Prix Rothschild at Deauville, after a tedious journey from Newmarket to Northern France, trainer, Jane Chapple-Hyam, kept Saffron amused, somehow, as it had no adverse effect on her demeanour.

Tenebrism thought winning would be a synch, but the brave Saffron re-grouped, developed some extra strength, and shot past a tenacious field of younger rivals.

She's learning all the time and if plans for Ireland or America emanate, travelling is part of the menu. Post Covid and Brexit, they're the rules, and it's encouraging that she has adjusted well.

A long season starting in Dubai, still allowed plenty breaks to enjoy some grass. Stud is a probability in the near future, unless Saffron decides otherwise. She seems to thrive on competition, very knowledgeable about sport, and might not want to retire yet.

Tenebrism (Ryan Moore 6-4), and Malavath (Christophe Soumillon 3-1), threw down a serious challenge at the furlong marker. Goldistyle missed second by a head as a longshot. Malavath was an improved fourth and Pearls Galore fifth in this straight-course mile.

The 21st Shergar Cup is back, from Ascot racecourse, this Saturday,

Devised by the British Horse Racing Board, the aim was to create an event with similar format to the Ryder Cup in golf.

First staged in 1999 at Goodwood, it was originally competed by just two teams with horses owned in Europe against the Middle East.

It moved to Ascot quickly, where it’s been ever since. From 2001 to 2004, the format changed slightly, with teams set up consisting of riders from Great Britain and Ireland taking on jockeys from the Rest Of The World. It gave a more international appeal.

Jockeys would then score points for their teams based on where they finished in each race, over the one-day meeting. An in-running league table would be updated after each race to eventually give an overall team winner at the end.

Since 2012, the competition evolved with four teams being created that consisted of Great Britain/Ireland, Rest Of The World, Europe and a fourth team ‘The Girls’ made up with lady riders from anywhere in the world.