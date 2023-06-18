Russian Wonder capable of Bosphorous Handicap white-wash

After displaying his power and nobility with back-to-back victories, The Gambler should have been taking a nap. However, 1,400m could be a factor in the Nakuru Champion Stakes. Arlington has won over this distance, so we are so we are inclined to back him. Beeston and Dunleavy, they can dice for third.

Not loyal to Century Fox this afternoon in the Thomas Dewar Trophy as the handicap and distance are not to his liking. Westwind has a better chance.

Deodoro was well off the pace last time out. All Over Again has lost her edge.

Ripon has enough sprinting credentials to chew up the Paddy Migdoll urn. Twyford and Bullet will battle it out for second. Paddy, who turned 100 this year, will be sorely missed at Ngong.

Tony Kuria has three entries in the Bosphorous Handicap, none of whom have been seen in live competition. That means Russian Wonder has little to worry about.

SELECTIONS

1.10 pm Russian Wonder

1.45 pm Arlington, the Gambler

2.20 pm Easterly, Zamburak

2.55 pm Cassandra, Carlisle

3.30 pm Westwind, Deodoro

4.10 pm It's a Date, Scott

4.40 pm Ripon,Twyford

1:10 Race 1 The Bosphorus Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 5- 4) Russian R. Wako 61. 4

Wonder (SAF)

2 ( 6) Moher P. Njogu 59. 3

3 ( 7- 4- 3) Bellaque M. Fundi 52. 2

4 ( 6- 5-w) Milly's Queen N. Karanja 52. 1

FORM GUIDE: RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (1/2) MOHER (2/1)

BELLAQUE (5/1) MILLY'S QUEEN (10/1)

1:45 Race 2 The Nakuru Champion Stakes

Distance 1400m. A condition race for two year olds only. To carry

56kg. Fillies 54.5kg.Winners penalised 2.5kg for first win and 1.5kg

for each additional win.

1 ( 1- 1- 1) The Gambler P. Kiarie 61. 1

2 ( 5- 3- 1) Arlington J. Muhindi 58. 3

3 ( 1- 3- 2) Beeston Le. Sercombe 58. 2

4 ( 4- 4- 1) Dunleavy C. Kimani 58. 4

FORM GUIDE: THE GAMBLER (1/3) ARLINGTON (1/1) BEESTON (5/4)

DUNLEAVY (6/4)





2:20 Race 3 The Mineiro Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 24

and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 1- 2) Wimborne Le. Sercombe 58. 4

2 ( 1- 3- 1) Easterly J. Muhindi 57. 1

3 ( 1- 8- 2) Zamburak P. Kiarie 57. 2

4 - Assured (SAF) M. Fundi 55. 3

FORM GUIDE: WIMBORNE (1/1) ZAMBURAK (5/4) EASTERLY (6/4)

ASSURED (SAF) (5/1)





2:55 Race 4 The Abbra Maiden

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting. To

carry 56kg.Fillies 54.5kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 3) Carlisle P. Mungai 56. 1

2 (w- 3- 4) Eccleton J. Muhindi 56. 2

3 ( 3) Eton Star C. Kimani 56. 5

4 ( 3- 5- 2) Cassandra R. Wako 54. 3

5 ( 4) Ten Eighty P. Kiarie 54. 6

6 - Bedford M. Fundi 54. 4

7 - Jamaican Rum Le. Sercombe 54. 7

FORM GUIDE: CASSANDRA (1/1) CARLISLE (5/4) JAMAICAN RUM

(2/1) ECCLETON (3/1) ETON STAR (5/1) TEN EIGHTY (7/1)

BEDFORD (10/1)





3:30 Race 5 The Thomas Dewar Trophy

Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three year olds and

over.

1 ( 4- 4- 1) Century Fox R. Wako 65. 4

2 ( 1- 3- 5) Deodoro J. Muhindi 55. 3

3 ( 2- 3- 1) Westwind Le. Sercombe 52. 2

4 ( 3- 6- 2) All Over Again C. Kimani 51. 1

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: WESTWIND (1/3) CENTURY FOX (1/1) DEODORO (2/1)

ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (5/2)

4:10 Race 6 The Gooch Cup

Distance 2800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 32

and below at closing. 1 ( 1- 4- 2) Chadwick