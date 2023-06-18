Russian Wonder capable of Bosphorous Handicap white-wash

Jockey Paul Kiarie guides Russian Wonder (2nd from right) ahead of Daisy ridden by Henry Muya (left), Grand Surabi ridden by Joseph Mutevi (2nd left) and Eastely with James Muhindi during The Hummurabi 1600m Distance Handicap race on November 13, 2022 at Ngong race Course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo /Nation Media Group

After displaying his power and nobility with back-to-back victories, The Gambler should have been taking a nap. However, 1,400m could be a factor in the Nakuru Champion Stakes. Arlington has won over this distance, so we are so we are inclined to back him. Beeston and Dunleavy, they can dice for third.

Not loyal to Century Fox this afternoon in the Thomas Dewar Trophy as the handicap and distance are not to his liking. Westwind has a better chance.

Deodoro was well off the pace last time out. All Over Again has lost her edge.

Ripon has enough sprinting credentials to chew up the Paddy Migdoll urn. Twyford and Bullet will battle it out for second. Paddy, who turned 100 this year, will be sorely missed at Ngong.

Tony Kuria has three entries in the Bosphorous Handicap, none of whom have been seen in live competition. That means Russian Wonder has little to worry about.

SELECTIONS

1.10 pm Russian Wonder

1.45 pm Arlington, the Gambler

2.20 pm Easterly, Zamburak

2.55 pm Cassandra, Carlisle

3.30 pm Westwind, Deodoro

4.10 pm It's a Date, Scott

4.40 pm Ripon,Twyford

1:10   Race 1   The Bosphorus Handicap 

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13   and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less   than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 2- 5- 4)   Russian                 R. Wako              61.       4 

Wonder (SAF) 

  2  ( 6)          Moher                   P. Njogu              59.       3 

  3  ( 7- 4- 3)   Bellaque               M. Fundi              52.       2 

  4  ( 6- 5-w)   Milly's Queen        N. Karanja           52.       1 

FORM GUIDE: RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (1/2)  MOHER (2/1)   

BELLAQUE (5/1)  MILLY'S QUEEN (10/1)   

1:45   Race 2   The Nakuru Champion Stakes 

Distance 1400m. A condition race for two year olds only. To carry  

56kg.  Fillies 54.5kg.Winners penalised 2.5kg for first win and 1.5kg  

for each additional win. 

  1  ( 1- 1- 1)   The Gambler          P. Kiarie              61.       1 

  2  ( 5- 3- 1)   Arlington               J. Muhindi           58.       3 

  3  ( 1- 3- 2)   Beeston                Le. Sercombe      58.       2 

  4  ( 4- 4- 1)   Dunleavy               C. Kimani             58.       4 

FORM GUIDE: THE GAMBLER (1/3)  ARLINGTON (1/1)  BEESTON (5/4) 

  DUNLEAVY (6/4)   


2:20   Race 3   The Mineiro Handicap 

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 24  

and below at closing. 

  1  ( 1- 1- 2)   Wimborne             Le. Sercombe      58.       4 

  2  ( 1- 3- 1)   Easterly                 J. Muhindi           57.       1 

  3  ( 1- 8- 2)   Zamburak              P. Kiarie              57.       2 

  4  -             Assured (SAF)       M. Fundi              55.       3 

FORM GUIDE: WIMBORNE (1/1)  ZAMBURAK (5/4)  EASTERLY (6/4)   

ASSURED (SAF) (5/1)   


2:55   Race 4   The Abbra Maiden 

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting. To  

carry 56kg.Fillies 54.5kg.  First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 2- 3)       Carlisle                 P. Mungai           56.       1 

  2  (w- 3- 4)   Eccleton                J. Muhindi           56.       2 

  3  ( 3)          Eton Star               C. Kimani             56.       5 

  4  ( 3- 5- 2)   Cassandra             R. Wako              54.       3 

  5  ( 4)          Ten Eighty             P. Kiarie              54.       6 

  6  -             Bedford                 M. Fundi              54.       4 

  7  -             Jamaican Rum       Le. Sercombe      54.       7 

FORM GUIDE: CASSANDRA (1/1)  CARLISLE (5/4)  JAMAICAN RUM  

(2/1)  ECCLETON (3/1)  ETON STAR (5/1)  TEN EIGHTY (7/1)   

BEDFORD (10/1)   


3:30   Race 5   The Thomas Dewar Trophy 

Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three year olds and  

over. 

  1  ( 4- 4- 1)   Century Fox           R. Wako              65.       4 

  2  ( 1- 3- 5)   Deodoro                J. Muhindi           55.       3 

  3  ( 2- 3- 1)   Westwind              Le. Sercombe      52.       2 

  4  ( 3- 6- 2)   All Over Again        C. Kimani             51.       1 

                   (SAF) 

FORM GUIDE: WESTWIND (1/3)  CENTURY FOX (1/1)  DEODORO (2/1) 

  ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (5/2)   

4:10   Race 6   The Gooch Cup 

Distance 2800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 32  

and below at closing.    1  ( 1- 4- 2)   Chadwick


