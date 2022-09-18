Roger Varian trains seven-timer at three different courses

Roger Varian is the trainer of the moment. At combined odds of 34,838-1 across Ayr, Newbury and Newmarket, his finest shot was Sakheer in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

Son of the late Zoffany, Sakheer, went unsold at Keeneland at $65,000 in 2021. His lineage traces back to Winning Colours, one of an exclusive trio of fillies to have won the Kentucky Derby. Owned by His Highness Sheikh Khalid and ridden by David Egan on 4-5, it was nothing short of fairy-tale stuff. Clocking 1:13:5/10, for 1,200m, racing in the same KHK Racing Limited silks carried by Roger's recent St Leger sparkler, Eldar Eldarov, Sakheer was described as a 'fantastic horse' by groom Saeed Ahmad.

He is already 6-1 for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas. Rousing Encore (Paul Hanagan 20-1), Charyn (Tom Marquand 12-1), and, Shouldbeveenaring (Pat Dobbs 4-1), were merely by-standers for places.

"We had a smashing day, but it's not always like that," said Roger - once a jump jockey. "There are big fields and racing is madly competitive, but everything is clicking at least." His other strikers were: Exoplanet, Royal Champion, Dusky Lord, Aimeric, Mitbaahy, and, Al Husn.

***

The world's top-rated sprinter, Nature Strip (James Macdonald 2-1), returned to Australia with a masterful win in the Bowermans Shorts at Randwick.

Chris Waller's eight-year-old was always travelling powerfully, bursting clear in the straight to score by 1.4 lengths. The eight-time Group Oner clearly suffered no ill effects from his trip to Britain, where an emphatic win in the King's Stand Stakes earned him a rating of 124.