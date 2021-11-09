Rockefeller closes Belmont Park meeting in Nashua Stakes

Bella Sofia

Bella Sofia with jockey Luis Saez up walks on the track before the start of the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint at Del Mar Race Track on November 6, 2021 in Del Mar, California.

Photo credit: Rob Carr | AFP

By  Deja Vu

On his third ever outing, Rockefeller (Luis Saez 2-5), improved beyond recognition, closing Belmont Park's Festival. The son of Medaglia d'Oro, underwent plenty of stray bullets from Speaking, but then pulled away nicely to win the Nashua Stakes by 2 plus lengths.

