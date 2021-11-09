Rockefeller closes Belmont Park meeting in Nashua Stakes

On his third ever outing, Rockefeller (Luis Saez 2-5), improved beyond recognition, closing Belmont Park's Festival. The son of Medaglia d'Oro, underwent plenty of stray bullets from Speaking, but then pulled away nicely to win the Nashua Stakes by 2 plus lengths.

Breaking from post one, Rockefeller never dawdled, going immediately forward. Speaking, Cooke Creek, and Judge Davis, had a brief moment of challenging exposure, but Bob Baffert's steed clocked the mile in 1:36:6/10.

Bred in Kentucky by Colts Neck Stables, Rockefeller's mother, Dance to Bristol, waa a multiple graded stakes winner. He is owned by SF Racing, Starlight, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet, and Robert E. Masterson. The syndicate has already been rewarded with $146,000 for the colt's young earnings. What a looker!

***

People think 9 year-old Pink Lloyd should be renamed the Gladiator King. He has been a permanent fixture on the Woodbine Tapeta, and on this occasion, outlasted a persistent Souper Hot to bag the Ontario Jockey Club Stakes, his 25th triumph, by a neck at the Toronto, Ontario track.

From post two, Pink Lloyd (Rafael Hernandez 2-1), positioned himself on the rail, a half-length behind Souper Hot (Shaun Bridgmohan 4-1). Around the race's lone turn, Pink Lloyd pulled even with Souper Hot, but it became a real ding-dong battle with only a neck to spare.

Told it All (Daisuke Fukumoto 4-1), Forester's Fortune, Dun Drum, and Magical Man, followed to no avail. Pink Lloyd managed 1:09:5/10, which is really zippy for 6 furlongs.