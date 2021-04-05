Rock Your World runs happy in Santa Anita Derby

Rock Your World (Umberto Risoli 4-6), has been used to grass surfaces, so he was nicely tested at Santa Anita in the Runhappy Derby. Questions were answered immediately when he commanded nine rivals en route to a rousing 4.4 length win.

Trained by John Sadler, the 3-year-old colt, bred by Hall of Fame, Ron McAnally and his wife Debbie, got a mile and one eighth in 1:49.1/10. Outsider, Parnelli, and favoured Medina Spirit (John Velasquez 4-5), chose to go frontwards while Umberto played it casually on Rock Your World, still a handful.

The pair rose to stupefy the front runners with a quarter mile left, making no bones about it. Dream Shake (Flavian Prat 3-1), was always in the mix, but never had a masterful stroke to dish up. Naturally, this provided essential points for Kentucky next month.

***

Winning his fourth consecutive graded stakes on Saturday's programme at Keenland, Joel Rosario rode Kimari to a popular triumph in the Madison Stakes. Asa 3-5 oddsonner, covering seven furlongs on a fast main track in 1:21.53/10, Kamari beat Estilo Talentoso (Paco Lopez 50-1), and Bell's the One (Corey Lanerie 4-1), who dead-heated for second. Sanenus and pacesetter Mundaye Call followed suit.

Conditioned by Wesley Ward, Kimari had her the sixth win in 10 career starts. Joel Rosario earlier won the G2 Appalachian Stakes aboard Jouster, for Todd Pletcher, Commonwealth aboard Flagstaff for John Sadler, and Ashland Stakes on Malathaat, also for Todd. Not a bad day at the office, as they say.

***

Todd Pletcher has saddled the most Grade 1 Kentucky Derby starters in history. At Aqueduct, Todd's with 72-1 longshot Bourbonic produced a fabulous rally from the outside to edge away 15-1 stablemate Dynamic One by a head in the $750,000 Wood Memorial presented by Resorts World Casino.

The 96th running of the Wood Memorial, offering 100-40-20-10 Derby qualifying points to the top-four finishers. Bourbonic (Kendrick Carmouche), ensured his 729-day gap between competition, was memorable, rallying from last-of-nine at the top of the stretch, passing everything in sight. Dynamic One (Jose Ortiz 5-1), was next completing the 1 1/8-mile course in 1:54:4/10. The Wood Memorial is a signature tune for the 126-year-old course.

***

Richard Evan Johnson, 43, famously one of the most successful jockeys of all time, also a former boyfriend of Princess Zara Philipps, shocked sporting circles when announcing his retirement with immediate effect.

He revealed the surprise decision after finishing third on the Philip Hobbs-trained Brother Tedd in the 2. 5-mile handicap chase at Newton Abbot, after which he stood down from his ride in the last race.

The four-time champion bagged 3,819 winners – a figure only bettered by great rival Sir Anthony McCoy – and claimed Cheltenham Gold Cup glory twice on Looks Like Trouble (2000) and Native River (2018), as well as many of jump racing's biggest races.

He was awarded an OBE in 2019 for his services to the sport. Richard, who was in tears after his final ride, said in a statement: "After nearly 30 years in the saddle, time barred already.