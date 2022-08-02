Rob Hornby uses all his strength to defy traffic and put Frankness on a roll

Weekend traffic is bad everywhere. Jockey Rob Hornby had no otherwise than to think fast in order to ride Frankness in the 1,400m Chester Stakes.

Rob was literally gridlocked on city centre roads, so he parked his car legally, and ran the last 1.5-miles from Lambourn - arriving just in time to weigh out, with four minutes to spare.

Frankness 9-4 must have felt his plight because she grew wings to reach the post first. Endeared (Silvestre De Sousa 5-4), tried best to out-manoeuvre Frankness, but the tank emptied abruptly.

Three Yorkshiremen (Oisin Orr 16-1), could have been in the shakeup if he didn't linger in the gates. Same application to Utilis (Ben Robinson 10-1). He started slowly and then ducked left which is no fun for the rider. Regrouping and hanging on, costs plenty lengths. Clocking 1:33:9/10 was slow-ish in Andrew Balding's mind, although the trainer was still very pleased with his daughter of Frankel.

***

The card was scattered with jockey changes as William Buick, Cieren Fallon (both unwell) and Kieran Shoemark (injured) missed their rides.

Ben Curtis benefited from Buick's absence by taking over on Kiss n Cuddle, who won the Nursery for David Evans. Ben, who later doubled up on Ebro River, headed Have Secret, almost spent, but he found some extra mileage towards the end.

***

For those in trainer Todd Pletcher's stable, Sunday's $250,000 Monmouth Oaks was somehow thought to become a two-horse duel between Shahama and Juju's Map.

Turned out differently. Shahama (Jorge Vargas Junior 17-10), stuck to the flanks of Juju's Map for six furlongs, then went blistering away to complete the mile alone, in 1:41:5/10. Shotgun Hottie stepped inquietly to second place as Juju grew fatigued. After making her first four career starts at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, Shahama was sixth in the Kentucky Oaks.