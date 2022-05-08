Rich Strike generates pulses at Churchill Downs

Rich Strike (Sonny Leon 80-1), fashioned a last-minute dash to the Kentucky Derby wire at Churchill Downs, Louisville, late Saturday night.

The son of Keen Ice took maximum advantage, barrowing down the inside rail past hotty Epicenter (Joel Rosario 41-10), in the final stages, staggering the 147,294-strong crowd in attendance.

The longest shot, and second-biggest priced winner in Kentucky Derby history, it was almost a carbon copy of Mine That Bird’s plumping back in 2009. Commentator, Travis Stone, only realised Rich Strike had entered the equation seconds before its finale.

Bought for $30,000 last October and arriving at Churchill Downs with only one mediocre strike, this was something to talk about. Even participation in the race was surprising, after Ethereal Road had to be withdrawn. It happened micro-seconds before the dead-line of acceptance. Rick Dawson, as owner, could not absorb this moment. He assumed it must be a self-inflicted fantasy.

It was a breakout for Venezuelan jockey Leon, who was riding at his local Belterra Park on Friday and has been the leading rider at Mahoning Valley for a few years.

"I didn't know if he could win, but I had a good feeling with him," Leon told BloodHorse. "I had to wait until the stretch, and that's what I did. I waited, and then the rail opened up. I wasn't nervous. I was excited. Nobody knows my horse like I know my horse."

Epicenter raced with the unsustainable early pace before digging in bravely to fend off Zandon in a protracted duel that looked set to determine the result for much of the straight. A mile and two furlongs required 2:02:2610 for completion. Life changing in every department.

(Flavian Prat 61-10), Simplification (Joel Ortiz 35-1), and Mo Donegal (Irad Ortiz 101-10). White Abarrio (Tyler Gaffalione 101-10), could not handle the swifty pace.

Summer of Tomorrow (Mickael Barzalona 37-1), tailed off, unable to keep up. Can pray that owner and Houston businessman, Jim McIngvale – better known as Mattress Mack – did not engage in his planned bet of $2.5 million, on Epicenter. That would feed the whole of Mathari Valley for six months!



