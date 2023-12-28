Revamped City Thunder shake up established basketball order 

Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League club City Thunder transformed from a self-supporting side to a professional outfit in 2023.

Twende Sports stepped in to sponsor the men’s Premier League side midway into the season.

The sponsorship helped City Thunder to beef up by signing 12 top players making them genuine contenders for the Kenyan championship.

Umoja is the only remaining financially struggling self-supporting club in the 12-team men's top competition.

Storms, the Swish and Eldonets are the only three women's Premier League teams out of 12 that lack substantial sponsorship.

Ten men's teams, namely, Ulinzi Warriors, Strathmore University Blades, Africa Nazareth University, Equity Dumas, Absa Bank, Kenyatta University Pirates, KPA, USIU-A and University of Nairobi Terrorists are all institutional clubs playing in the Premier League.

Kenya Basketball Federation new secretary general Angela Luchivya said: “City Thunder turning into a professional outfit has changed dynamics of the league.”

City Thunder, who have never won the Premier League championship since inception in 1987, became a force to reckon with this year.

This is thanks to the infusion of new talented that included forward James Mwangi, Faheem Juma, (from Equity Dumas), George Derril, Garang Ding (Strathmore Blades), John Wijas (KPA), Ariel Ortega (Tigers), Fidel Okoth,Ken Wachira and Faisal Aden.

City Thunder were eliminated 3-1 by KPA in the 2022 best-of-five play-offs semi-final.

The Nairobi-based club did not only poach best players from local teams this year, but also made changes on the technical bench.

Women's Equity Bank Hawks acquired Ben Oluoch as head coach this year to replace David Maina.

Former long serving Ulinzi Warriors head coach Williams Balozi passed this year. Former club guard Bernard Mufutu took over as coach.

City Thunder's coach Gaya, who has also successfully handled Kenya's senior men’s team "Morans" in Fiba AfroCan Cup, was relegated to assistant coach.

Unsurprising, the new-look City Thunder remains the only unbeaten club in the 12-team men's Premier League thus far. They top the league table with a maximum 22 points from 11 outings.

Former champions Ulinzi Warriors lie second with 17 points from seven wins and three losses.

Sid KPA coach Sammy Kiki: “City Thunder is a strong team this year after signing many top players and with an advantage of having time to train together. But they are still beatable.”

The dock men are placed third with 16 points. The 2022 season spilled over with the play-offs finals ending in May this year consequently delaying the start of 2023 league season to September.

Kenya assistant coach Ancette Wafula, who also handles men's Division One team Snipers said: “KBF need to seat down with team managers to agree on how league fixtures can run effectively. More venues should be identified to have more matches played during the weekend"

KBF did partially address this problem by introducing two Friday matches at Nyayo Stadium at 6pm and 8pm.

The 2023 season saw top clubs KPA, Ulinzi Warriors, Equity Bank, Thunder, Zetech Sparks and Strathmore Blades produced key players for international duty.

Ulinzi Warriors had Eric Mutoro, Eugene Adera and Elisha Odhiambo turning out for Kenya Morans. KPA contributed Brans Nzioka, Job Byron, Brian Shivachi, Lennox Wanje while Victor Bosire and James Mwangi were called up from Equity Dumas.

Kenya Morans finished sixth in the AfroCan Cup in Luanda, Angola. Kenya Under-23 women's team had Maryann Wanjiku, Medina Okot, Ashley Minayo from Zetech Sparks.

Kenya qualified for play in World Cup in Prague, Poland in November. Kenya men’s Under-23 had Dennis Koja, Timothy Oyoo, Jack Waweru selected from Strathmore Blades.

“It was an active season with County government leagues running in Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret and Mombasa an indicator that the game was growing,” said Luchivya