Reports: Lakers land free agent center Drummond

Andre Drummond.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Drummond, 27, averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 starts this season with Cleveland but hasn't played a game since February 12 as the Cavs promoted Jarrett Allen.
  • He agreed to a buyout after the Cavaliers failed to trade him before last Thursday's deadline.

Los Angeles

In the headlines

