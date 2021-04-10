Randox Grand National on Course at Aintree today

Forty-four declarations have set their minds on the Randox Grand National in Liverpool, although four will be balloted out.

The greatest race of all, can be viewed live at 7.15 pm Saturday, on Channel 228. Top weight, Bristol De Mai (Daryl Jacon 25-1), would not be included if he was not without a squeak of a chance.

Yala Enki (Bryony Frost 40-1), is a fine stayer who can be involved if he keeps vigilant about clearing fences. Ballyoptic (Sam Twyston Davies 80-1), has form in the Scottish equivalent. Burrows Saint (Patrick Mullins 8-1), runs with many virtues on his side after blasting the Irish version in 2019.

Magic of Light (Robbie Power 20-1), has sound claims being a decent second to Tiger Roll. Acapella Borgeois (Danny Mullins 33-1), is working up to these standards at home.

Cousin Pascal ridden by James King crosses the finish line to win the Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase on the first day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, on April 8, 2021. Photo credit: Peter Powell | AFP

Any Second Now (Mark Walsh 10-1), is a real contender, right there in the Cloth Cap (Tom Scudamore 4-1) district. Actually, if all goes well, Any Second Now and Cloth Cap, could be an Exacta bet.

Minella Times (Rachael Blackmore 9-1), is not a horse we have been following - rated strongly by bookies. As a lottery, the Grand National is largely unpredictable, hugely popular, but a nightmare for animal activists.