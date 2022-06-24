Rahal has big ask in Nakuru Champion Stakes

Rahul has served notice of his intention to win the Nakuru Champion Stakes at Ngong on Sunday afternoon, having already blitzed through 1,400m.

However, Saint Moritz also gave advance warning when debuting first, without a thought. Westwood Star, Wimborne and Camberley, have had more exposure, but nothing transfixing as yet. Grand Surabi needs to be analysed in the paddock. He could be fully-loaded with spunk.

The Louis Cup does not have a beguiling field, but we could platform Roxstar again, as his mother Roxanne, always featured well over 2,800m. Chipping is definitely worthy of another endeavor, after a not too shabby run in the Kenya St Leger. He certainly kept going until Westwind strutted away in stellar fashion.

SELECTIONS

1.15 pm Tenacious, Pelligroso

1.50 pm Pitch, Kidnap

2.25 pm Roxstar, Chipping

3.00 pm Ripon, Easterly

3.35 pm Pat-See, Kenyan Queen

4.10 pm Rahal, Saint Moritz

1:15 Race 1 The Phantom Gold Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 4- 3) Go Pro (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 H 2

2 ( 3- 2- 2) Tenacious Le. Sercombe 57.0 3

3 ( 5- 7) Bellaque J. Mutevu 55.0 4

4 ( 4- 6- 5) Milly's Queen P. Kiarie 53.0 H 1

5 ( 3-w- 3) Peligroso R. Wako 51.0 5

1:50 Race 2 The Cambric Cup (Vicky Jackman

Memorial)

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

24 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 2- 5) Pippa M. Fundi (5.0) 58.0 H 2

2 ( 4- 1- 2) Pitch Le. Sercombe 55.0 4

3 ( 6- 5- 2) Wesley R. Wako 55.0 H 5

4 ( 4- 5-w) Ameerah J. Muhindi 54.0 H 3

5 ( 2- 3- 1) Kidnap P. Mungai 54.0 H 1

6 ( 3- 1-w) Shikanzen J. Mutevu 52.0 6

2:25 Race 3 The Louis Cup

Distance 2800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

4kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 6- 5- 4) Jordan River P. Kinuthia 61.0 H 5

(SAF)

2 ( 3- 4- 3) Roxstar J. Muhindi 60.0 3

3 ( 1- 5- 5) Chipping H. Muya 58.0 1

4 (w- 6- 6) Chyulu Hills P. Kiarie 50.0 2

5 ( 3- 2- 2) Miss Zuri D. Tanui 50.0 H 4

3:00 Race 4 The Acorn Maiden

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting.

To carry 58kg.Fillies 56.5kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4) Easterly J. Muhindi 58.0 1

2 ( 4- 2) Ripon M. Fundi (5.0) 58.0 6

3 ( 4) Daisy H. Muya 56.5 5

4 ( 5) Russian P. Mungai 56.5 2

Wonder (SAF)

5 - Cranleigh D. Tanui 56.0 4

6 (w) Bampton Le. Sercombe 54.5 3

3:35 Race 5 The Spanish Cup

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

29 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 3- 4) Steel Drum R. Kibet 63.0 1

2 ( 1- 1- 3) Kenyan Queen J. Mutevu 61.0 4

(SAF)

3 (w- 5- 3) Pat-See Le. Sercombe 59.0 3

4 ( 5- 2- 2) Deodoro J. Muhindi 57.0 2

4:10 Race 6 The Nakuru Champion Stakes

Distance 1400m. A terms race for two year olds only. To carry

57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.First time starters allowed 2kg. NO RIDING

ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 6- 2) Camberley D. Miri 57.0 6

2 ( 2- 1) Rahal P. Mungai 57.0 4

3 ( 1) Saint Moritz Le. Sercombe 57.0 1 (SAF)

4 (w- 3- 3) Wimborne R. Kibet 57.0 3

5 ( 1- 3- 4) Westwood Star P. Kiarie 55.5 2

6 - Grand Surabi J. Muhindi 55.0 5