Quadruple winners on Sunday for James Muhindi repertoire

James Muhindi

Jockey James Muhindi aboard Pretty Pearl charges past 1200m distance on July 25, 2021, during The Champagne Stakes The Lady McMillan Cup race at Ngong racecourse.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo I Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

The first three events at Ngong, were only divided by tiny margins, and one jockey, James Muhindi.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.