Quadruple winners on Sunday for James Muhindi repertoire

The first three events at Ngong, were only divided by tiny margins, and one jockey, James Muhindi.

A foursome was also on the cards for James when cannily out-foxing Rosie by a neck in the Witches Broom Maiden. Bullet and his compatriot the Bar, had their own Montgomery Bowl bragging rights, albeit leisurely, compared to Fred Astaire, who tap danced his way to a bright mere head from Patsee in the Black Cat Maiden.

Lesley Sercombe tidily fastened the Geoffrey Griffin Trophy with her lovely Chicago. Immediately after that, a replication with Steel Drum in the Italian Cup. Patrons were kindly being allowed free entry to Ngong, plus a race card - an offer which extends until January. Reminding stalwart pundits to watch the 3,200m Melbourne Cup, today, 7.00 am at Flemington.

Nothing like live streaming for gravitas. Twilight payment, Spanish Mission, Very Elleegant, and, Incentivise, are commandeering bookies, but it can all change when sixteen others are on the rampage.

12.25 pm - First Race - Jack O'Lantern Handicap (2,400m)

1. Grace Kelly (James Muhindi)

2. Deodoro (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Fancy Dan (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: half/2.4/3.75. Time: 2:44:6/10secs. Favorite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 4

Owned by Anna Bhaloo, C. Bortolucci, V. Mbugwa. Trainer Stewart McCann

12.55 pm - Second Race - The Montgomery Bowl (1,400m)

1. Bullet (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. The Bar (Ramazan Wako)

3. Marais (David Miri)

4. Buxton (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: neck/1.4/1. Time: /1:33:6/10 secs. FavoUrite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Doctor Joe Wanjui, P. Nduati, M. Mutuota. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.30 pm - Third Race - Black Cat Maiden (1,400m)

1. Fred Astaire (James Muhindi)

2. Patsee (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Strider (Richard Kibet)

Moment Time withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: head/3.5/2.5. Time: 1:30:4/10. Favorite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 4

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann

2.05 pm - Fourth Race - Trick or Treat Handicap (1,200m)

1. West Lothian (Patrick Mungai)

2. Pippa (Michael Fundi)

3. Risque (James Muhindi)

Peligroso withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 3.5/6.5/4. Time: 1:14:3/10 secs. Favourite: Pippa 7-4. Runners: 5

Owned by M. Kishlaf and Tony Kuria. Trainer Tony Kuria

2.40 pm - Fifth Race - Witches Broom Maiden (1,800m)

1. Roxstar (James Muhindi)

2. Rosie (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Zamburak (David Miri)

Distance: neck/half/4. Time: 1:55:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 6

Owned by Doctor B. Dunbar. Trainer Oliver Gray

3.15 pm - Sixth Race - The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy (1,800m)

1. Chicago (Lesley Sercombe) Capetown Noir-Grail Maiden

2. Inca Ruler (Charles Kimani)

3. All over Again (Richard Kibet)

4. Frankie (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 19/3.5. Time: 1:02:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 4

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe





3.55 pm - Seventh Race - The Italian Cup (2,060m)

1. Steel Drum (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Calypso Call

2. Free Dawn (Richard Kibet)

3. Karowe (James Muhindi)

4. Coralline (Peter Kinuthia)

Respectable Jud withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 3/head/0.75. Time: 2:17:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners 4

Owned by David Ansell, Damon Ansell, James Philipps. TRainer Patsy Sercombe