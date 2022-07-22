Punters stunned as Rectory Oak is handed win at Newton Abbot

Newton Abbot Racecourse dealt spectators with some awesome drama. It all happened in the 2.5mile Handicap Hurdle.

Rectory Oak, who had booked his ticket for third place, crossed the wire alone. He was the only finisher, after Mister Allegro and Dindin, departed one by one. It didn't happen only in the end. Some early drama cut the field down as Arizona Glory unseated Conor Ring when jumping awkwardly at the tenth fence. Outsider Lure Des Pres pulled up after the next.

With Rectory Oak struggling, the leading pair of Mister Allegro and Dindin darted clear in what looked like a straight match, but a mistake at the second-last caused an extraordinary unseat, with Mister Allegro's jockey Rex Dingle, catapulted into space.

That left David Pipe's, Dindin, with the race at his mercy. Not to be. He made a huge mistake with a single jump left, falling under Philip Armson.

Despite being a good 30 lengths behind, Brendan Powell managed to motivate an exhausted Rectory Oak over the final fence for a gift-like win. Trained by Joe Tizzard, the seven-year-old cropped his second success ever over fences. He's as happy as a sandbag.

***

This Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Royal Ascot, is a popular summer attraction, with Irish Derby striker, Westover (Colin Keane 11-8), a more than likely top biller.