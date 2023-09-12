Prince of Monaco leaves others dwindling in Runhappy Del Mar Futurity

The undefeated colt, Prince of Monaco (Flavien Prat 4-9), drummed his beat walked smartly in the Runhappy Del Mar Futurity as the summer season came to a positive close Sunday at the shore. The son of Speightstown, always looked like a supremo in the $300,500 seven-furlong headliner, allowing nine of his backers to panic. He clocked 1:22:6/10, giving trainer, Bob Baffert, his 17th score in the championship, and, 165th stakes plonk overall, at Del Mar.

The racy dark bay, who fetched $950,000 at a yearling sale, is owned by a multiple partnership headed by SF Racing, Starlight Racing and Madaket Stables. His prize was worth $180,000, pushing a tidy bankroll up to $327,000. Second in the stakes was the same ownership group's, Mirahmadi. Racing will return to Del Mar November10, for the Bing Crosby Traditionals.

***

For those of you who grew up in such esteemed involvement with Secretariat, from 1970-89, it will touch your hearts to hear that his last-known daughter has died at the age of 34. This is an extraordinary number to reach as a horse. Trusted Company's passing was first reported by Patricia McQueen, an author/journalist, who has been tracking Secretariat's off-spring for decades. Trusted Company last lived at Bright Futures Farm in Cochranton. The chestnut mare raced once and produced nine offspring; her best descendent thus far is granddaughter Lady Shatzi, 2009 Horse of the Year in Peru. Now, the last-known surviving equine sired by Secretariat is 33-year-old Maritime Traveler.

***

Point Given, 2001 Horse of the Year, passed away peacefully at 25 years old. In 2017, the champion Thoroughbred became a resident of Kentucky Park's Hall of Champions, making him the fifth occupant.

“Point Given was a special horse, loved by all, and a wonderful ambassador for the Kentucky Horse Park,” said president Lee Carter. “We are saddened by his passing but grateful for the memories created and our time with the 'Big Red Train.'”

Owned and bred by The Thoroughbred Corporation, and trained by Bob Baffert, the son of Thunder Gulch won six Grade 1 races, including two legs of the 2001 Triple Crown, the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. For his efforts, he received Eclipse Awards as Horse of the Year and champion 3-year-old colt. Not only was Point Given a dual classic winning Hall of Famer, but he also an excellent ambassador for racing, and the state of Kentucky. He was a big stallion that was fun to be around. Countless visitors enjoyed being in his presence over the years. It was an honor to care for him during his retirement. His presence will be missed.”





Point Given, affectionately known as the “Big Red Train” due to his 17.1-hand height, earned $3,968,500 with nine wins and three second-place finishes from 13 starts. He was the first horse in history to win four $1 million races in a row, which included the Preakness Stakes, the Belmont Stakes, Haskell Invitational Stakes, and Travers Stakes, all under jockey Gary Stevens. He was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2010.





Point Given retired from racing in September 2001 to stand at Three Chimneys Farm. In 2013, he was relocated to Calumet Farm in Lexington, where he stood for five seasons before retiring to the Kentucky Horse Park. He sired over 30 stakes winners, including Canadian Horse of the Year, Sealy Hill.