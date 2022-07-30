Premier statistics for Ngong's racing season

Unsurprisingly, our steady Doctor Patsy Sercombe led the trainer's list, by acres and hectares. Undoubtedly a contender for the Guineas Book of World accomplishments. Julie and Stewart McCann were not lagging behind -definitely preparing to be a thunderous force next time round.

Dominant owner was Mary Binks, photo-finishing with Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Gilly Fraser from Naivasha, ranked best Private Trainer, while James Muhindi pipped Lesley Sercombe, by a whisker, for the Champion Jockey's Salva. Peter Kinuthia was selected as an elite apprentice, with Ramazan Wako most improved apprentice.

Ramazan is still suffering neck issues from his recent equine accident. We wish him quick recovery.





King of the Breeder's forever was Bruce Nightingale from Kinana Farm. Tipsters Deja Vu, and Tom Tom Fraser were always vying together as tipsters. Tom Tom was his eloquent self in commentary splendour.

Century Fox had to be Horse of the Year, and four-year-old, owned solely by Chief Executive Officer, Mim Haynes. Haynes has to be acclaimed for her magnificence in the Jockey Club.

Lady Spencer's, Honeybell Orange, clipped finest 2-year-old, and, Westwind naturally tippy topped the 3-year-old section.

General Lee posted his name on the George Drew Challenge Series for Mary Binks.

Cyrus Maina had to be the best Groom, with Godfrey Asiligwa, and Francis Wambua well-earned places. A special Commendation went to Peter Kibugi.