Plenty quality racing to raise a pulse as Gis A Sub, Desert Dreamer head to Chantilly

Gis A Sub and Desert Dreamer head to Chantilly today, with a purpose of re-establishing British dominance in the 1,200m Criterium de Maisons Laffitte.

Kevin Stott remembers one of his biggest triumphs when Hello Youmzain was magical, same place in 2018, for trainer Kevin Ryan. Now the partnership gels again with Gis A Sub, the only colt among five girls. Desert Dreamer has been placed four times, so she is due for a strike.

Further afield, Order of Australia (John Velasquez 2-5), returns to Keeneland for the Turf Mile, where a strong batch of twelve await his presence.

Aidan O'Brien also has Irish 1,000 Guineas winner, Empress Josephine, in the First Lady Turf Mile. Here's the problem. Charlie Appleby's Althiqa (Jamie Spencer 5-6), would also like to win.

***

Inspiral (Frankie Dettori 4-5), might be the next Enable representative. She just treated Newmarket's Rowley Mile, as if it were an ordinary flat surface. The Cheveley Park Stud's flagbearer, wore her usual red hood in preliminaries, brushing aside rivals on the far rail, scoring smoothly for John and Thady Gosden.

This was after dwelling in the stalls. Prosperous Village (Rob Hornby 16-1), had fun trying to catch Inspiral, but it was just a fantasy. Cachet (James Doyle 22-1), weakened quickly when losing a shoe plate, having been right there with a chance. Amazing how third place was achievable.

Lanfranco is confident Inspiral can go for the Classics, and maybe travel further in due course. Just an opinion, but she doesn't look like a Cazoo Oaks prospect. Prosperous Village definitely does. Have to say the time of 1:38:4/10, seemed slow.

***

Paradise Farms and David Staudacher's, Special Reserve (Joel Rosario 6-5), is going up against the world's best sprinters next month at Del Mar. He cracked the Phoenix Stakes at Keeneland, earning an expenses-paid berth for the Breeders' Cup Sprint.