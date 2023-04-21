Pirates, Lynx face Herculean tasks against champs KPA as basketball play-offs begin

Kenyatta University’s Pirates and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology’s Lynx face an acid test as they host champions Kenya Ports Authority in their respective Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs quarter-final Game One matches at Nairobi's Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Lynx, who sneaked into the women’s play-offs after finishing a distant eighth with 28 points will host 13-time Kenyan champions KPA from 1pm.

Pirates, who also struggled to qualify after scooping eighth spot with 31 points, will host eight-time men's champions KPA in their opener from 8pm.

This play-off looks like foregone conclusion on who will triumph.

Lynx and Pirates played against the KPA sides in their final regular season fixtures one week ago losing by big margins.

KPA women rocked Lynx 81-21 with KPA men crushing Pirates 82-51.

Game Two and Three of the best-of-five series will be played at KPA Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa next weekend.

In case of a 3-3 tie, action will shift back to Nairobi for the decisive Game Four and Five.

Pirates and Lynx will need a miracle to upset the giants from the coast.

KPA head coach Anthony Ojukwu said: “We performed well in the regular season and just need to maintain our level to retain our two titles."

In other men's play-offs Game One matches, former champions Ulinzi Warriors will be away in Eldoret to face Eldonets Plantinum today at Uasin Gishu Primary School.

Ulinzi Warriors sailed into the play-offs after finishing third with 38 points while Eldonets Plantinum were rated sixth with 33 points.

On Sunday at Nyayo, fifth placed finishers City Thunder lock horns with fourth-ranked Blades.

Fixtures

Saturday: (at Nyayo Stadium) - Stanbic Shield v Little Prince (8am), Jkuat Warriors v Cabals Elisists (10am), USIU Tigers v Blazers (12pm), Jkuat Lynx v KPA (1pm), Jkuat Straycats v Strathmore (3pm), Snipers v MAB (6pm), Pirates v KPA (8pm)