Petro de Luanda and US Monastir storm quarters, Stoglin scores historic 40

Pedro du Luanda’s guard Childe Dundao dribbles the ball against FAP in their Basketball Africa League Group B match at Kigali Arena on May 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group

By  Athan Tashobya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tunisian champions US Monastir and Angolan giants Petro de Luanda on Thursday qualified for the quarterfinals of BAL after both teams registered successive wins in their respective groups.
  • Friday is a rest day for the BAL, with the final group games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday before heading into the playoffs next week.

The big boys in African club basketball are starting to stamp their authority in the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.