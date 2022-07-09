Penultimate meeting at Ngong delivers five features

Now here's something you don't hear every day. A 20 per cent increment of prize money for next season, will beckon those new owners who purchased some fine young Yearlings at the Sale.

Savor every moment. Trainer Joe Muya, from Nakuru, is guaranteed a winner, and three places, in the Kamburaini Stud Handicap. Chipping is the obvious conquistador, having stretched his legs in better company just recently.

Sometimes it happens that one trainer has a steal like this, but very rarely two. In the Drap D'or Trophy, Stewart and Julie McCann, are the lucky recipients. Any of their four declarations could bottle it, but most likely Grace Kelly and Deodoro can be combating at the wire. James Muhindi is toe toeing Lesley Sercombe in the Jockey's Championship. Definitely their oomph factor is to be enhanced.

Venetia Phillips is not flying solo as an amateur lady in the Johnson (Kenya Police Cup). She rides Rosie against Jane Wambua on Crumpet. At least they are holding the flag as high as possible to continue this trend. Up against four claimers, Jane and Venetia need to play an outwitting game.





SELECTIONS

1.00 pm Chipping, Go Pro

1.35 pm Deodoro, Grace Kelly

2.10 pm Coralline, Wind Rose

2.45 pm Glitter, Tenacious

3.20 pm Chicago, Century Fox

3.50 pm Wimborne, Rahal









1:00 Race 1 The Kamburaini Stud Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5- 5- 2) Chipping P. Kinuthia 61.0 3

2 ( 4- 3- 1) Go Pro (SAF) R. Wako 61.0 H 2

3 ( 2- 2- 4) Miss Zuri J. Muhindi 53.0 H 1

4 ( 6- 6-w) Chyulu Hills J. Kimani 50.0 4





FORM GUIDE: MISS ZURI (2/1) CHIPPING (3/1) GO PRO (SAF)

(4/1) CHYULU HILLS (8/1)

1:35 Race 2 The Drap D'or Trophy

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

28 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 3- 1) Grace Kelly Le. Sercombe 60.0 3(SAF)

2 ( 2- 2- 2) Deodoro J. Muhindi 56.0 4

3 ( 2- 1-w) Respectable Jud D. Miri 52.0 H 2 (SAF)

4 ( 1- 2- 1) Zamburak R. Wako 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: GRACE KELLY (SAF) (1/2) DEODORO (1/1)

RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (3/1) ZAMBURAK (5/1)

2:10 Race 3 The Johnson Cup (Kenya Police Cup)

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

Restricted to Amateurs and Riders entitled to claim 5kgunder

Rule 40.2.

1 ( 4- 2- 4) Rosie V. Philipps 57.0 3

2 ( 5- 2- 3) Wesley A. Wambua 57.0 H 5

3 ( 4- 1- 3) Wind Rose J. Mutevu 57.0 H 4 (SAF)

4 ( 4- 2- 4) Coralline R. Wako 55.0 H 1

5 ( 5- 4- 3) Jordan River N. Karanja 54.0 H 2 (SAF)

6 ( 4- 2- 4) Crumpet J. Gathoni 53.0 6

FORM GUIDE: CORALLINE (1/1) ROSIE (2/1) CRUMPET (3/1)

WIND ROSE (SAF) (4/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (5/1) WESLEY (6/1)

2:45 Race 4 The Graham Trophy

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

26 and below at closing.





1 ( 1- 2- 2) Pitch Le. Sercombe 62.0 1

2 ( 3- 4- 1) Glitter J. Muhindi 59.0 3

3 ( 2- 2- 3) Tenacious P. Kiarie 51.0 2

4 (w- 3- 2) Peligroso R. Wako 50.0 4

FORM GUIDE: GLITTER (1/1) PITCH (3/1) TENACIOUS (5/1)

PELIGROSO (8/1)

3:20 Race 5 The Stewards' Cup

George Drew Challenge Series Leg 4 Distance 1200m. A race for two year olds and over. Two year olds to carry 51.5kg, three-year-olds 58.5kg and four year olds & over 59kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 1- 4) Century Fox R. Kibet 59.0 6

2 ( 3- 1- 2) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 59.0 3

3 ( 5- 3- 4) Frankie P. Kiarie 59.0 2

4 ( 1- 2- 1) General Lee J. Muhindi 59.0 1

5 ( 1- 4- 2) Dusha (ZIM) P. Kinuthia 57.5 5

6 ( 4- 3- 1) Firing Line C. Kimani 57.5 4

FORM GUIDE: CENTURY FOX (1/5) FRANKIE (1/1) CHICAGO

(SAF) (5/4) FIRING LINE (6/4) GENERAL LEE (2/1) DUSHA (ZIM) (3/1)

3:50 Race 6 The Prince of Wales Trophy

Distance 1200m. A handicap for two year olds only. Winners and those which have run twice or more times will be handicapped. Runners once will be eligible and handicapped 2kg off the top weight. Unraced will be eligible but handicapped 4kg off the top we

1 ( 2- 1- 3) Rahal P. Mungai 57.0 2

2 (w- 6) Bampton R. Kibet 55.0 1

3 ( 5) Bling J. Muhindi 55.0 3

4 ( 3- 3- 2) Wimborne Le. Sercombe 53.0 4

FORM GUIDE: WIMBORNE (1/3) RAHAL



