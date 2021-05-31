Paul scores 18 as Suns bounce back to even West series with Lakers

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends against Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game Four of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Staples Center on May 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.  

Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • LeBron James scored a team-high 25 points and had 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who had to play half the game without eight time NBA All-Star Davis.
  • "For me, it's putting our team in position to be successful," James said. "These shoulders were built for a reason, and if it takes a little more to put on top of it, I'm ready for the challenge."

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.