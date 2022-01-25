Patsy Sercombe delivers quintet of winners including Kenya Guineas

The Valkyrie Handicap race

Free Dawn guided by Jockey Richard Kibet (left) leads Duke Hour ridden by Jockey James Muhindi on January 23, 2022 during The Valkyrie Handicap race at Ngong race course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Chadwick (David Miri), and Pat-see (Lesley Sercombe), started metronomically in Sunday's 1,600m Saint John's Ambulance Kenya Guineas, as if it were a sprint.

