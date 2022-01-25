Patsy Sercombe delivers quintet of winners including Kenya Guineas

Chadwick (David Miri), and Pat-see (Lesley Sercombe), started metronomically in Sunday's 1,600m Saint John's Ambulance Kenya Guineas, as if it were a sprint.

They were singing from a similar hymn sheet, until poor Lesley on Pat-see, lost a stirrup approaching the straight. What a blow. This pair would have significantly impacted the photo-finish.

Free Dawn guided by Jockey Richard Kibet leads on the bend during The Valkyrie Handicap race at Ngong on January 23, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Luckily, apart from intense discomfort, Lesley returned safely, albeit in No-Man's Land, together with a lukewarm Fred Astaire.

Meanwhile, Richard Kibet was silently having a whale of a time on Strider, breezing past Chadwick, Roxstar, Westwind, and Ameerah. Strider sensibly began politely behind, could not contain his pluckiness, then off he charged to the wire.

A wizard for future Classics, owned by David Ansell and G. Yosef, Strider is conditioned with Patsy Sercombe, striker of a quintet, during an afternoon fizzing with Kenyan spectators, raising tumultuous happiness for support.

1.00 pm - First Race - Passe Partout Handicap (2,400m)

1. Rosie (Charles Kimani)

2. Kenyan Queen (Paul Kiarie)

3. Coralline (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1.75/1.5/8. Time: 2:47:1/10secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4

Owned by Jason Boorman, John Sercombe, Doctor K. Mgobori. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.35 pm - Second Race - Uasin Gishu Handicap (1,000m)

1. Pitch (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Tenacious (James Muhindi)

3. Go Pro (Peter Kinuthia)

Distance: 3/3.75/8/9. Time: /1:03:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 6

Owned by Dee Roberts, Carol Bremner, D. Schneider, A Lohwasser. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

Jockey Richard Kibet guides Strider across the leading pack to win during The Kenya Guineas race at Ngong on January 23, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

2.10 pm - Third Race - Niagra Handicap (1,400m)

1. Deodoro (Peter Kinuthia)

2. Miss Zuri (Paul Kiarie)

3. Jordan River (Daniel Tanui)

Fancy Dan withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 8/5. Time: 1:29:4/10. Favourite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 3

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Stewart and Julie McCann

2.50 pm - Fourth Race - Valkyrie Handicap (1,600m)

1. Free Dawn (Richard Kibet)

2. Duke Hour (James Muhindi)

3. Steel Drum (Lesley Sercombe)

Buxton withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 3.5/6.5/4. Time: 1:43:1/10 secs. Favourite: Steel Drum 5-4. Runners: 4

Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.25 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Guineas St John's Ambulance Challenge Cup (1,600m)

Jockey Richard Kibet celebrates aboard Strider after winning the Kenya Guineas race at Ngong on January 23, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Strider (Richard Kibet) Westonian - Red Square

2. Chadwick (David Miri)

3. Roxstar (Peter Kinuthia)

4. Westwind (Charles Kimani)

5. Ameerah (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 2.75/1.5/6/3.75. Time: 1:42:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 7

Owned by David Ansell and G. Yosef. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

4.00 pm - Sixth Race - The Nakuru Race Club Cup (1,200m)

The Strider owners (From left) Gudo Yosef, Whitney Halake and Cate Makena pose with The Kenya Guineas, The St John Ambulance Challenge Cup with Jockey Richard Kibet and Trainer Patsy Sercombe on January 23, 2022. The Strider won The Kenya Guineas guided by Jockey Kibet at Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. The Bar (James Muhindi) Noordhoek Flyer-Quiensabhe

2. Bullet (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Pippa (Paul Kiarie)

West Lothian withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 6/0.75. Time: 1:13:9/10 secs. Favorite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4

Owned by T. Mulwa, and P. Nduati. Trrainer Oliver Gray

3.55 pm - Seventh Race - The Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl (1,000m)

1. Century Fox (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Motion Picture

2. Frankie (Charles Kimani)

3. Dusha (Ramazan Wako)

4. Firing Line (L. Hutchinson, amateur rider)

Distance: 1.5/0.75/head. Time: 1:01:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-12. Runners 4

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe