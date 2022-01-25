Patsy Sercombe delivers quintet of winners including Kenya Guineas
Chadwick (David Miri), and Pat-see (Lesley Sercombe), started metronomically in Sunday's 1,600m Saint John's Ambulance Kenya Guineas, as if it were a sprint.
They were singing from a similar hymn sheet, until poor Lesley on Pat-see, lost a stirrup approaching the straight. What a blow. This pair would have significantly impacted the photo-finish.
Luckily, apart from intense discomfort, Lesley returned safely, albeit in No-Man's Land, together with a lukewarm Fred Astaire.
Meanwhile, Richard Kibet was silently having a whale of a time on Strider, breezing past Chadwick, Roxstar, Westwind, and Ameerah. Strider sensibly began politely behind, could not contain his pluckiness, then off he charged to the wire.
A wizard for future Classics, owned by David Ansell and G. Yosef, Strider is conditioned with Patsy Sercombe, striker of a quintet, during an afternoon fizzing with Kenyan spectators, raising tumultuous happiness for support.
1.00 pm - First Race - Passe Partout Handicap (2,400m)
1. Rosie (Charles Kimani)
2. Kenyan Queen (Paul Kiarie)
3. Coralline (James Muhindi)
Distance: 1.75/1.5/8. Time: 2:47:1/10secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4
Owned by Jason Boorman, John Sercombe, Doctor K. Mgobori. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
1.35 pm - Second Race - Uasin Gishu Handicap (1,000m)
1. Pitch (Lesley Sercombe)
2. Tenacious (James Muhindi)
3. Go Pro (Peter Kinuthia)
Distance: 3/3.75/8/9. Time: /1:03:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 6
Owned by Dee Roberts, Carol Bremner, D. Schneider, A Lohwasser. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
2.10 pm - Third Race - Niagra Handicap (1,400m)
1. Deodoro (Peter Kinuthia)
2. Miss Zuri (Paul Kiarie)
3. Jordan River (Daniel Tanui)
Fancy Dan withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 8/5. Time: 1:29:4/10. Favourite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 3
Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Stewart and Julie McCann
2.50 pm - Fourth Race - Valkyrie Handicap (1,600m)
1. Free Dawn (Richard Kibet)
2. Duke Hour (James Muhindi)
3. Steel Drum (Lesley Sercombe)
Buxton withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 3.5/6.5/4. Time: 1:43:1/10 secs. Favourite: Steel Drum 5-4. Runners: 4
Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
3.25 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Guineas St John's Ambulance Challenge Cup (1,600m)
1. Strider (Richard Kibet) Westonian - Red Square
2. Chadwick (David Miri)
3. Roxstar (Peter Kinuthia)
4. Westwind (Charles Kimani)
5. Ameerah (Paul Kiarie)
Distance: 2.75/1.5/6/3.75. Time: 1:42:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 7
Owned by David Ansell and G. Yosef. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
4.00 pm - Sixth Race - The Nakuru Race Club Cup (1,200m)
1. The Bar (James Muhindi) Noordhoek Flyer-Quiensabhe
2. Bullet (Peter Kinuthia)
3. Pippa (Paul Kiarie)
West Lothian withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 6/0.75. Time: 1:13:9/10 secs. Favorite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4
Owned by T. Mulwa, and P. Nduati. Trrainer Oliver Gray
3.55 pm - Seventh Race - The Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl (1,000m)
1. Century Fox (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Motion Picture
2. Frankie (Charles Kimani)
3. Dusha (Ramazan Wako)
4. Firing Line (L. Hutchinson, amateur rider)
Distance: 1.5/0.75/head. Time: 1:01:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-12. Runners 4
Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
Next Meeting February 13, 2022, just before St Valentine's