Home side Patriots taste defeat at the hands of Tunisia’s Monastir

Patriots guard Jermain Cole shoots during their Basketball Africa League match against US Monastir of Tunisia at Kigali Arena, Kigali on May 23, 2021. 

Photo credit: Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group

By  Athan Tashobya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The highly competitive game which would decide the eventual winner of Group "A" was attended by President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame
  • The Tunisian champions started slowly, allowing Patriots to take a 14-8 lead in the first seven minutes of play before staging a comeback to win the first quarter 24-20 in front of a passionate home crowd
  • In another Group "A" tie, Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers defeated Madagascar’s Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball (GNBC) 80-69 to keep alive their slim chances of progressing to the quarters as best losers

The Basketball Africa league (BAL) Saturday returned with some thrilling fixtures here at Kigali arena, after a rest day. 

