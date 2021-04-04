Paris Lights wins Distaff Handicap at Aqueduct

Paris Lights (Junior Alvarado 6-5), capped her juvenile assignment with a graded stakes score, mowing running down Portal Creek in the final jumps to capture Friday's $150,000 Distaff Handicap, by a half-length at Aqueduct Racetrack.

The 66th Distaff, a seven-furlong sprint for older fillies and mares, was the first stakes of an 11-day Aqueduct spring meet ending April 18. Paris Lights was last seen nearly nine months prior, when tracking Crystal Ball to eventually win by a head in the Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga Race Course.

Paris Lights broke smartly, then sat second behind Portal Creek (Kendrick Carmouche 3-1), who led the compact field. In a jiffy, Paris Lights began her quest, although Portal Creek did not give an inch, until the absolute wire.

That was truck in 1:26:9/10. Tainee of Hall of Famer, Bill Mott, won for the fourth time in five career starts and fourth straight following a third-place debut effort in April 2020 at Gulfstream. Obviously, after the long lay-off, Paris Lights was a little green, wandering and wandering where she was.

Certainly, it was not an ideal trip for her, but at least she came through. Another filly of the great Curlin, she willhopefully improve for t La Troienne at Chruchill Downs, end of April. Portal Creek and Honor Way, were right there for a photo-finish/ Kansas Kis and Lady Kate completed a respectable race.

Trainer Brian Barr, is considering an appeal over the defeat of Anniemation Rys Clutterbuck 9-2), in the tightest ever finale, that he believes was a definite dead-heat. After a lengthy wait, Anniemation was deemed to have finished behind the Ivan Furtado-trained Crazy Spin (Kieren O'Neil 12-1), in the mile handicap at Chelmsford.

The official print of this closeness, created a right stir on social media. Brian acknowledged the fact the judge has access to more technology than what was demonstrated on paper. Saucy Encore (Joey Haynes7-2), could easily have been involved in this dead-heat situation, had he not been hampered, failing by a mere 1.4 lengths.