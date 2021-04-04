Paris Lights wins Distaff Handicap at Aqueduct

Photo credit: Edward Whitaker | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Paris Lights (Junior Alvarado 6-5), capped her juvenile assignment with a graded stakes score, mowing running down Portal Creek in the final jumps to capture Friday's $150,000 Distaff Handicap, by a half-length at Aqueduct Racetrack.

