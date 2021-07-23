Paddy Migdoll, Vicky Jackman to be honoured at Ngong’s Ladies Day

Silverstone Air

Silverstone Air ridden by James Muhindi (right) leads during the George Drew Challenge Series, The Kenya Gold Cup race at Ngong Race Course, on February 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Chicago was previously short-changed by Silverstone Air, but will have nothing of that magnitude to face on Sunday afternoon in the Paddy Migdoll Mile.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.