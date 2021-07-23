Paddy Migdoll, Vicky Jackman to be honoured at Ngong’s Ladies Day

Chicago was previously short-changed by Silverstone Air, but will have nothing of that magnitude to face on Sunday afternoon in the Paddy Migdoll Mile.

Coincidentally, Migdoll used to be big friends with Vicky Jackman, who is also being remembered in the Cambic 1,000m Trophy. Dusha locks horns with Moonlight Shadow, but Lady Eccles could win this on her tippy toes, if in the mood.

All over Again must be a hot toddy for the Oaks Classic, although Kenyan Queen should not be dismissed lightly. These two fillies have mostly been homogenous, with a definitive attitude to out-class Glitter and Free Dawn.

Offering a Nap in the Champagne Stakes with Oliver Gray's, Pretty Pearl, unless West Wind cashes in on her debut exclusivity.

SELECTIONS

12.30 pm Marais, West Lothian

1.00 pm Chicago, Public Hero

1.30 pm Tenacious, Pippa

2.05 pm Pretty Pearl, West Wind

2.40 pm All over Again, Kenyan Queen

3.15 pm Respectable Judd, Quasar

3.50 pm Moonlight Shadow, Dusha

12:30 Race 1 The Snickers Cup

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 2- 3- 4) Marais J. Muhindi 60.0 T 1

2 (w- 4- 7) West Lothian M. Fundi (5.0) 56.0 H 2

3 ( 8- 5-w) Zodi West (ZIM) P. Kiarie 55.0 4

4 ( 2- 1- 3) Deodoro C. Kimani (2.0) 52.0 3

FORM GUIDE: MARAIS (6/4) WEST LOTHIAN (2/1) ZODI WEST (ZIM) (5/2) DEODORO (5/1)

1:00 Race 2 The Paddy Migdoll Tea Urn

Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1 ( 2- 3- 3) Gold Pot (SAF) R. Kibet 60.0 2

2 (w- 1- 2) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 56.0 5

3 ( 4- 4- 3) Public Hero (SAF) P. Kiarie 52.0 3

4 ( 3- 4- 6) King of Oxted M. Fundi (5.0) 51.0 H 1

5 ( 1- 1- 4) Inca Ruler (SAF) C. Kimani (2.0) 50.0 4

FORM GUIDE: CHICAGO (SAF) (1/3) INCA RULER (SAF)

(5/4) PUBLIC HERO (SAF) (6/4) KING OF OXTED (3/1)

GOLD POT (SAF) (5/1)

1:30 Race 3 The Chilli Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 4- 3- 1) Pippa M. Fundi (5.0) 60.0 H 5

2 ( 6- 10- 4) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 60.0 1

3 ( 6- 5- 5) Abby Rose (SAF) P. Mungai 59.0 6

4 - Shikanzen A. Wambua (5.0) 56.0 8

5 ( 2- 4- 3) Tenacious J. Muhindi 56.0 7

6 ( 1- 7- 2) Risque D. Miri 54.0 T 4

7 ( 8-w- 4) Bayete P. Kiarie 52.0 3

8 ( 8- 3-w) Peligroso C. Kimani (2.0) 51.0 2

FORM GUIDE: ABBY ROSE (SAF) (7/4) TENACIOUS (2/1)

RISQUE (5/2) PIPPA (3/1) PELIGROSO (4/1) SALT LAKE

(SAF) (5/1) BAYETE (10/1) SHIKANZEN (14/1)

2:05 Race 4 The Champagne Stakes - The Lady

McMillan Cup

Distance 1200m. A race for two year olds only. To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.

1 ( 2) Westwind Le. Sercombe 57.0 1

2 - Ameerah M. Fundi (5.0) 55.5 4

3 ( 6- 3) Crumpet D. Miri 55.5 T 3

4 ( 1- 1) Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 55.5 2

FORM GUIDE: PRETTY PEARL (4/5) WESTWIND (3/1) AMEERAH (7/2) CRUMPET (5/1)

2:40 Race 5 The Kenya Oaks

Distance 2400m. A terms race for three year old fillies only.

To carry 57kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 2- 4- 2) All Over Again (SAF) Le. Sercombe 57.0 2

2 ( 1- 3- 6) Free Dawn (SAF) R. Kibet 57.0 4

3 ( 4- 3- 3) Glitter D. Miri 57.0 3

4 ( 4-w- 1) Kenyan Queen (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 1

FORM GUIDE: ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (1/1) KENYAN

QUEEN (SAF) (6/4) FREE DAWN (SAF) (5/1) GLITTER

3:15 Race 6 The JCK Rose Bowl

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 1- 2- 3) Karowe Le. Sercombe 60.0 8

2 ( 4- 5- 2) Quasar (SAF) J. Muhindi 60.0 7

3 ( 9- 2- 2) Unforgettable (SAF) M. Fundi (5.0)59.0 H 2

4 ( 2- 5- 5) Grace Kelly (SAF) R. Kibet 58.0 4

5 ( 8- 4- 1) Coralline P. Kinuthia (3.5) 57.0 1

6 ( 1- 7- 8) Wesley D. Miri 54.0 H 9

7 ( 5- 3- 5) Winter Comet (ZIM) P. Mungai 54.0 6

8 ( 3- 2- 1) Respectable Jud (SAF) C. Kimani (2.0)50.0 H 3

9 ( 2- 4-w) Supreme Rock P. Kiarie 50.0 5

FORM GUIDE: QUASAR (SAF) (6/4) KAROWE (2/1)

CORALLINE (7/2) GRACE KELLY (SAF) (4/1)

UNFORGETTABLE (SAF) (5/1) SUPREME ROCK (7/1)

WINTER COMET (ZIM) (10/1) RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF)

(12/1) WESLEY (14/1)

3:50 Race 7 The Cambric (Vicky Jackman Memorial) Trophy

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 25 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 3- 2) Dusha (ZIM) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 63.0 2

2 ( 4- 6- 3) Quickfire R. Kibet 61.0 3

3 ( 4- 3- 4) Lady Eccles Le. Sercombe 60.0 H 5

4 ( 3- 2- 3) The Bar (SAF) J. Muhindi 59.0 H 4

5 ( 7- 2- 2) Moonlight Shadow P. Mungai 53.0 6

(SAF)

6 ( 1- 4- 5) Kidnap P. Kiarie 52.0 H 1

7 ( 1- 5- 4) Top Notch M. Fundi (5.0) 50.0 H 7

FORM GUIDE: DUSHA (ZIM) (2/1) MOONLIGHT SHADOW

(SAF) (5/2) THE BAR (SAF) (3/1) KIDNAP (4/1) LADY