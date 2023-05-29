Paddington shines in Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas

Aidan O'Brien's, Paddington (Ryan Moore 3-1), from the famous Ballydoyle campsight, set a modest gallop behind Hi Royal (Osin Murphy 11-2).

It was a nice race to watch. Hi Royal got nabbed by Paddington's neighbour, Cairo (Wayne Lordan 14-1), for the second spot in the Curragh Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas Mile.

Apparently, the team believe Paddington is classy enough to attack Royal Ascot's St James' Palace Stakes, against Chaldean.

Paddington had to survive a stewards' inquiry after jay-walking across Hi Royal, but that never materialised into something serious due to his authoritative clasp of 1:40:8/10.

Charyn and Galeron, kept on to be fourth and fifth, never seriously threatening. Neither was Royal Scotsman (Jamie Spencer 6-4), after being supplemented at a cost of €50,000. Such a shame for Royal Scotsman, following an opening burst of enthusiasm that faded quickly into ninth.

***

Since the turn of the century only four fillies have arrived at the Curragh for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas with a higher rating than Tahiyra (Chris Hayes 5-4).

Tahiyra did not win at Newmarket, but she cut through the pack impressively after the hallway giving Mawj something to think about. Preparations have gone accordingly well for trainer Dermot Weld, whose other entry, Tarawa, also has a solid chance.

They both run in the Aga Khan's colours.

Jessica Harrington’s, Eternal Silence, is still a maiden but reappears in deep waters following an encouraging run in the Moyglare Stud Stakes behind both Tahiyra and Meditate.