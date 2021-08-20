Owili upbeat as Kenya Morans fly to Kigali for AfroBasket finals

Valentine Nyakinda

Kenya Morans' Valentine Nyakinda goes for a lay up during their friendly match against Ulinzi Warriors at Nyayo National Sstadium Gymnasium on August 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Morale is high in the Kenyan team as the turn to  Africa’s premier basketball competition for the first time in 28  years.

Kenya Morans were scheduled to fly out of Nairobi early Saturday morning for Kigali for the 30th edition of the Fiba AfroBasket Championships.

