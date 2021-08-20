Owili upbeat as Kenya Morans fly to Kigali for AfroBasket finals

Kenya Morans were scheduled to fly out of Nairobi early Saturday morning for Kigali for the 30th edition of the Fiba AfroBasket Championships.

Morale is high in the Kenyan team as the turn to Africa’s premier basketball competition for the first time in 28 years.

“In my ten years playing for the national team, there has been no better feeling than fighting for our flag at the highest level in the continent,” said Morans’ centre Desmond Owili.

The centre, 33, who plays for Diamond Valley in the Australian League, has trained for two days after landing in Kenya from his base Down Under.

The African finals tip off at the impressive Kigali Arena on Tuesday and run until September 5.

The prolific player averaged 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game on the international scene before suffering an injury against continental giant Angola in the second round of qualifiers.

“The journey to Kigali started in 2018 and it has been a good experience as we waded through the qualification rounds. We have done what many thought was impossible and we face the championship with full confidence,” said Owili.

According to Owili, Morans’ believe in themselves soared after they defeated Angola 73-74 in Yaoundé, Cameroon in February.

“It has taken a lot of sacrifice to get to this level. We have had dreams to make an impact for our nation. Beating Angola in that qualifier match was as a result of concerted effort by everyone in the team. It was a magical moment,” he added.

Morans’ assistant coach Sadat Gaya acknowledged the effort by Owili to build the team together saying that the centre was responsible for mobilizing the diaspora players.