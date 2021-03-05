Outrage across the globe regarding Gordon Elliott

It hit the air-waves almost a week ago, and is not simmering at all. After much speculation and controversy, Gordon Elliott will face the reality of a destructive image of him sitting astride Morgan, a dead horse, and smiling for the camera.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board conducts its hearing into the incident as we speak. Highly unlikely that the trainer will be allowed to send a fleet of horses to Cheltenham, as the BHA has power under its rules to extend a temporary block on all Gordon's entries, regardless of case outcome.

No-one is aware of whether a verdict could be as imminent as now, but if the three-time Grand National conditioner, and, Gold Cup winner has his license suspended, the whole Cullentra House base, would be under threat of collapsing.

Gordon has a week to appeal which is normal. The IHRB suggests a hearing might take place at Fairyhouse racecourse, or, the Curragh. If Gordon receives a suspension or disqualification from Irish authorities, that would be reciprocated by the BHA.

***

Now here's a different take on equine stories. A man who jumped on to a racecourse in New Zealand during competition, has been fined and handed 100 hours of community service after “an alcohol-fuelled moment of complete madness.” Justin Bergman, 24, was sentenced after pleading guilty to creating a criminal nuisance. He unreasonably disrupted proceedings, knowing it would endanger public safety, jockey safety, and, the whole caboodle.

This happened at Trentham, near Wellington. A court heard Justin had been drinking all day. He then unsuccessfully attempted to scare those horses in the pre-parade ring, by screaming and yelling at them before later entering the track. He propped himself up on the barrier to look bigger, then continued to make loud growling noises.

Justin, claimed to be an animal rights protester, and was thinking about his actions which forced riders to take “evasive action” while narrowly avoided him. This means it was not only the alcohol talking, but something he pre-planned. Could have been a total disaster.