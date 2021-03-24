Ongare through, Akinyi beaten in Africa Zone III Championships

What you need to know:

  • Tokyo Olympic Games-bound Nick Okoth (featherweight), Joshua Wasike (heavyweight) and George Cosby (middleweight) also won to ease through to the next round of their respective bouts.
  • Another Kenyan boxer headed for the Olympic Games, Elly Ajowi (heavyweight) and compatriot Shaffi Bakari (flyweight), also lost their bouts.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Christine Ongare is the only surviving Kenyan woman boxer at the ongoing Africa Zone III Championships in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

