Onesto mows down Simca Mille in the Grand Prix de Paris

Longchamp was all abuzz when Onesto (Stephane Pasquier 33-10), declared his prowess as a middle-distancer in the Grand Prix de Paris.

Mowing down front runner Simca Mille (Theo Bachelot 3-1), Onesto ensured France was to take this elite race, after a five-year drought.

El Bodegon (Loritz Mandezibal 8-1), was best of the others, as neither Eldar Eldarov (David Egan 5-1), L'Astronome (Christophe Soumillon 7-2), nor Piz Badile (Gary Ryan 9-2), had enough gumption to make a point.

Trained by Fabrice Chappet, Onesto surely was unlucky in the Prix du Jockey Club from a compromising wide draw, ending up fifth, after plenty of interference. Stephane knew he had to be vigilant, avoiding trouble at any cost.

He remained at the rear, after trying to pull Stephane's arms out of their sockets, just going to the start! Not funny when horses do that.

Now there is talk of him being a contender for the l'Arc de Triomphe. This particular double was completed in 2006, when Rail Link obliged with Stephane.

***

Quickthorn (Tom Marquand 3-1), aired his own blend of finesse in the Prix Maurice de Nieuil. The Good Man (Theo Bachelot 4-1), sat closely behind, waiting to pounce, but Quickthorn picked up nicely, as Jannah Flower passed the Good Man for second place.