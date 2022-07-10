Once More for Luck has his own way in Wales

Once More for Luck (Rob Hornby 125-1), stunned punters at Ffos Las in Wales. The Ismail Mohammed-trained novice, was among his least fancied runners of 13 in the 1,200m EBF Maiden Stakes, but he grew wings to tackle the Queen's Constitution 4-7, who did not look happy from a long way back.

Manitou and a steaming Immortal Beauty filled minor berths. Once More for Luck was actually unwell a few days prior to this, so Ismail almost did not declare this wonder horse.

The trainer also revealed Once More For Luck could target another upset in the £200,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury on July 16. He is still available at 100-1 for that contest with Paddy Power.

It happened to be a first two-year-old winner of the season for Ismail, who was completing an across-the-card double, following Nomasee at Wolverhampton.

***

Talk is all about Canford Cliffs and next season's Qipco 2,000 Guineas - quite apart from our poor old Boris. Plenty of noise was being broadcast after Persian Force's 'fu man chu' success in the Close Brothers July Stakes. Show Respect (Same Levey 33-1), Mysterious Night (Wiliam Buick 4-1), filled places in the 1,200m jewel at Newmarket.

Second in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, Persian Force was spared a match-up with Little Big Bear just 20 minutes before the race when his market rival was withdrawn due to unsuitable ground conditions. Persian Force was ever so pleased, genetically proud of sire Mehmas, who also flourished in the July Stakes.

Trainer, Richard Hannon, is so enthralled by Persian Force (Rossa Ryan 2-1), that he is discussing possibilities of Stud duties. This horse makes people tingle with his lovely approach to life, and astonishing physique.

The Dewhurst Stakes over 1,400m, is a potential idea for future plans, but Ireland's National Stakes, or, France's Prix Morny, are earlier probabilities - if he stays healthy. The Persian Force is apparently as good as Canford Cliffs.

***

Later on, Frankie Dettori rode his first winner for John and Thady Gosden since briefly being dismantled from the yard. There was no doubt John would change his mind sooner rather than later. It was Mighty Ulysses who obliged Frankie in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes.