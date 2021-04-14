Olympic-bound Elly Ajowi wins March award

Kenya's heavyweight boxer Elly Ajowi will use the May 20-24 Eindhoven Box Cup invitational event in Netherlands as a build up ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The event is organised by the Noble Art of Boxing Foundation, under supervision of the Dutch Boxing Association and International Boxing Association (Aiba).

Speaking on Wednesday at AV Fitness Gym, Nairobi after receiving the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality Award for March, the National Police Service Corporal said the event had come in handy.

Ajowi said he will be going for a podium finish in the Olympics.

“It's such a great feeling to be selected as the best sports personality of the month. This has motivated me to aim higher in the Olympics and to prove that hard work pays. My plea like any other sports person in the country is to urge the government for the resumption of sports,” said Ajowi.

Ajowi, Nick Okoth, Christine Ongare and Elizabeth Akinyi will participate in the July 23 to August 8 Games.

Ajowi attributed his recent form-book to strength and fitness regime under National Olympic Committee of Kenya coach Geoffrey Kimani.

“Kimani has done well. I was not keen on strength and conditioning but since its introduction in the training program, I have seen the difference,” said the 38-yearl old.

Ajowi was outstanding during the Africa Zone 3 Boxing Championship held in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo last month.

The event, which attracted seven countries, saw Ajowi clinch gold in the super heavyweight category after defeating African champion Maxime Yegnong Njieyo from Cameroon.

Ajowi qualified for Tokyo Games by virtue of a decent heavyweight ranking at continental level.

The Police "Chafua Chafua" heavyweight was all smiles upon receiving a 55-inch Nano Cell TV set from title sponsors LG under the "Nano Ni Noma" campaign.

Ajowi beat three other nominees, Wilson Bii of Paralympics, Rakep Patel (cricket) and Victor Obiero (kabaddi).

LG Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim congratulated Ajowi for his exploits in DR Congo.

“We celebrate and wish him all the best in the Olympics. Recognising and rewarding performance is an important step in identifying and nurturing local sporting talent. Kenya is known globally for her sporting talent especially in athletics, and we are seeing promising talent in other disciplines, hence our decision to collaborate with SJAK to advance development of sports talent in Kenya,” said Kim.