Olivia Haines overcomes tricky tack issues at Chelmsford

Apprentice jockey, Olivia Haines, brought all her common sense together, in order to clutch the opening 1,000m Handicap at Chelmsford.

Riding Dalby Forest, Olivia encountered serious problems with her tack during the race. Understandably, she was uncomfortable but held her nerve to bring Dalby Forest Home for David Simcock, as a debut. Shortly after, Olivia fell, but no injuries were incurred.

Explaining how the action unfolded, David Simcock revealed that Olivia put her weight on one side to go round the bend, and suddenly the saddle began slipping. Very frightening, but at least Bert Kibbler was unaffected in the second spot Expert Opinion did not exert his favouritism to its full potential, running down to third.

***

Oisin Murphy returned to his winning ways when Jupiter Express justified 15-8 support in the 1,200m Handicap, the same venue.

Thrice champion jockey, Oisin was having his first ride following a 14-month ban for alcohol and Covid breaches. A sharp lesson indeed. He always sought the perfect position to strike on Mick Appleby's Jupiter Express, with a little extra in credit.

Talking about his time away, Oisin said: "It was quite difficult finding new exploits and tasks, to get through each day, but show jumping helped ease the ensuing boredom. Errors of judgment were inexcusable, but my mind-set is right back on track now.

Next assignment is Qatar, at the Amir Sword Festival, where a trio of horses await, including Hugo Palmer's, Flaming Rib, in the Dukhan Spirit.

***

Fakir D'Oudairies (JJ Slevin 3-1), and Shishkin (Nico de Boinville 3-1), have been declared for a mouth-watering Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday. Shishkin will tackle the longest distance he has ever faced. Unsure how that will pan out, although Nicky Henderson believes he can last. Cyrname, rocketed to become Britain's highest-rated chaser when trotting along for Paul Nicholls in 2019. He is unbeaten in three starts this season, most recently running out an easy winner of the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

Millers Bank (Johnathon Burke 7-1), and First Flow (David Bass 7-1), also feature alongside Aye Right (Ryan Mania 5-1), who is tested for the first time at this level. Pic D'Orhy (Harry Cobden 5-1), has a solid chance.

***

The entertainment world lost a giant with the passing of legendary composer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist. Burt Bacharach. Born in Kansas City, Burt passed away at his home in Los Angeles.

He was also a significant player in Thoroughbred horse racing, dating back to the late 1960s, when his first horse, Battle Royal, debuted first for Hall of Fame trainer, Charlie Whittingham.

He soon developed close friendships with a number of racing personalities, including Hollywood Park's Marjorie Everett, and jockeys such as Bill Shoemaker and Laffit Pincay, Married to superstar actress Angie Dickinson, (Police Woman), they co-hosted an episode of the hit television variety show Hollywood Palace on ABC television. Willie Shoemaker, recovering from serious injuries, was their lead guest.

Willie sang a version of “The Race is On,” and executed a dance routine.

In addition to a multitude of entertainment awards for songs such as “Alfie,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head,” “The Look of Love,” “Walk on By,” and, “Do You Know the Way to San Jose," Burt also enjoyed major success in racing.



His Maryland-bred, Heartlight, trained by Pedro Marti and named for the Neil Diamond hit “Heartlight,” won five races in a row, including the Hollywood Oaks, Del Mar Oaks and Ruffian Handicap at Belmont Park. She was subsequently voted 1983's Eclipse Award-winning 3-year-old filly.

Laffit Pincay said Burt was such a good friend because after his first wife passed away, he took Laffit under his wing.