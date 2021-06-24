Okot, Byron named MVP as KPA teams win Malawi tourney

Kenya Ports Authority centre Medina Okot (left) receives Most Valuable Player trophy

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) centre Medina Okot (left) receives Most Valuable Player trophy from Malawi Director of Sports Jameson Ndalama at the ABC arena in Lilongwe, Malawi at the end of the Malawi international basketball tournament on June 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okot has been impressive since the tournament tipped off two weeks ago in Blantyre Malawi and crowned it all with a 36-point haul against the skillful Cezoball team
  • Also being voted Most Valuable Player was KPA men forward Job Byron who helped his team clinch the trophy based on accumulative points
  • The men's encounter which was equally explosive saw the hosts lead 23-17 in the first quarter and 15-10 in the second quarter for a 38-27 half-time score

In Lilongwe, Malawi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.