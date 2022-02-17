Nuggets shock Warriors, Lakers rally to beat Jazz after Davis hurt

LeBron James

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Katelyn Mulcahy | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In San Francisco, Monte Morris drained a three-pointer over Stephen Curry at the final buzzer to lift the Denver Nuggets to a 117-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors, who led by eight with less than three minutes to play.
  • The Phoenix Suns rallied in the fourth quarter for a 124-121 victory over the Houston Rockets, pushing their winning streak to seven games and improving their league-leading record to 48-10.

Los Angeles, United States

